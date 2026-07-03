Public Protector clears Steenhuisen over alleged dodgy appointments

The Public Protector also dismissed allegations surrounding the appointment of Roman Cabanac

The Public Protector has cleared former agriculture minister John Steenhuisen of allegations of misleading parliament over politically connected appointments in his office, finding no evidence that four DA-linked nominees were ever appointed.

EFF complaint dismissed

In a report dated 30 June and released on Thursday, the Public Protector, Advocate Kholeka Gcaleka, dismissed the complaint lodged by EFF MP Sinawo Thambo, who alleged Steenhuisen had breached the Executive Ethics Code by falsely telling Parliament that no deviations from recruitment procedures had occurred and by appointing individuals who allegedly lacked the required qualifications and experience.

She found that the complaint was “not substantiated”, concluding that while Steenhuisen sought permission to deviate from prescribed appointment requirements for four proposed appointments, the request was refused by the Minister for Public Service and Administration, Mzamo Buthelezi.

The investigation confirmed that Steenhuisen requested approval in August 2024 to appoint four nominees to senior positions in his office, despite concerns that they did not meet the minimum qualifications or experience requirements.

The proposed appointments were: Annette Steyn as special adviser; Una Christians as private and appointment secretary; Charity McCord as media liaison officer as well as a Mr Kruger as parliamentary liaison officer.

Buthelezi subsequently rejected the deviation request on 2 September 2024, directing the department to comply with public service regulations governing executive appointments.

Steehuisen didn’t proceed with appointments

The Public Protector found departmental payroll records and the Personnel and Salary Administration System (PERSAL) confirmed none of the four individuals were ever employed by the department in any capacity.

“As no appointments were made following the refusal of the deviation request, there is no factual basis to conclude that [Steenhuisen] acted unlawfully or misled Parliament,” the report states.

The complaint was sparked by Steenhuisen’s written parliamentary reply in September 2024, in which he stated that there had been “no deviation from the normal recruitment and selection of advisors and staff in the office of the minister of agriculture”.

Thambo argued the answer was dishonest because the proposed appointees had already been publicly identified and appeared in media reports under official titles.

However, the Public Protector concluded Steenhuisen’s response accurately reflected the legal position because the appointments never materialised.

“The response was consistent with the factual position that no appointments were ultimately made following the refusal of the deviation request,” she stated in the report.

As a result, Gcaleka found no breach of clauses of the Executive Ethics Code prohibiting ministers from wilfully misleading Parliament.

Appointment of Roman Cabanac

The Public Protector also dismissed allegations surrounding the appointment of Roman Cabanac as Steenhuisen’s chief of staff.

The complaint alleged Cabanac had been irregularly appointed despite controversy over previous social media posts and had continued receiving taxpayer-funded remuneration without performing any work.

After examining appointment records, competency assessments and recruitment documentation, investigators found Cabanac met the prescribed qualification requirements, possessed the required managerial experience, completed the mandatory Nyukela pre-entry programme and underwent the required suitability checks before his appointment.

The report also found no evidence supporting allegations that he had been paid without working.

Although Cabanac was later dismissed after failing to obtain the required top-secret security clearance, the Public Protector noted that his termination occurred months after his appointment and did not render the original recruitment process unlawful.

Parliamentary records examined during the investigation showed Steenhuisen informed MPs that Cabanac had earned R1.27 million while serving as chief of staff and had performed his official duties before his dismissal.

In her final findings, Gcaleka concluded there was no evidence that Steenhuisen breached the Executive Ethics Code or engaged in maladministration.

The Public Protector formally closed the investigation after none of the parties submitted representations following the issuing of a provisional notice in May 2026.

Steenhuisen, now deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, served as agriculture minister from July 2024 to June 2026.