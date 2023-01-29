‘His age does not limit his ability’ – Sanco KZN elects 80-year-old Zuma as chair

Faizel Patel

Former President Jacob Zuma has been elected as the South African National Civic Organisation’s (Sanco) chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The 80-year-old Zuma was elected to the position during the organization’s provincial conference in Durban on Friday.

Not aware Zuma elected

Speaking to The Citizen, Sanco deputy secretary Matsena Matsena said they were not aware that Zuma was elected as chairperson of Sanco in KZN.

“I can’t say that they were aware. But any member who is a Sanco member whether it’s national, province or branch has got the right contest any position at any time, whether it’s a former president, former SGO whatsoever.”

Adding value

Matsena said they believe Zuma will add value to Sanco by addressing the social issues experienced by communities in the province

“The main purpose of the civic organization is to assist community members with the issues that are there.”

The Jacob Zuma Foundation also congratulated the former president on being elected as chairperson of Sanco in KZN.

“The Foundation joins the KZN Sanco in congratulating President Zuma for his election into the position of provincial chairperson of KZN Sanco.”

“The foundation is confident that Sanco at provincial and national will benefit immensely from the seasoned and experienced President Zuma,” it said.

The Foundation joins the KZN SANCO in congratulating H.E President Zuma for his election into the position of Provincial Chairperson of KZN SANCO.

Too old?

While concerns have been raised over the former presidents ability to lead Sanco due to his age and health, newly appointed treasurer, Thulani Gamede said they want Zuma to share the knowledge of the struggles of the province.

“His age does not limit his ability to perform his duties. Therefore, our electing him is the final step, to indicate that he can still place a role in building the country.”

Arrest

Zuma was arrested for contempt of court in 2021, but spent less than two months behind bars before former spy boss and then-outgoing correctional services head Arthur Fraser released him on medical parole.

