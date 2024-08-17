Shivambu and Manyi’s MK shift aims to challenge Ramaphosa – experts

Analysts believe Shivambu and Manyi’s move to the MK party is part of a broader strategy to challenge President Ramaphosa and the government.

The move by former EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu and former party MP Mzwanele Manyi to join uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party is nothing but part of a plot by the two parties to undermine the government of national unity (GNU), experts say.

But, according to these experts, the ultimate objective is to establish a bulwark strong enough to oust President Cyril Ramaphosa and to disrupt the status quo.

EFF aiming to use MK as leverage

But they believe it will fail. By letting its members join MK, the EFF is subtly aiming to use MK as leverage to revive its dwindling fortunes and regain political traction in future, says political analyst and heritage expert Dr Fumene Tsibani.

He added the two parties planned to combine forces to build a wall against the GNU and the Ramaphosa-led ANC.

Politics, public administration and economics scholar Mlungisi Gongqa said any effort by MK and EFF, which he called extremists, was aimed at undermining the dignity of the GNU and to portray it as not genuine.

“We said the question of political extremism is a short-term issue, the extremists never governed any country,” Gongqa said.

“Those who read political history will tell you that extremists don’t last. Floyd Shivambu and Mzwanele Manyi’s moving from EFF to MK is aimed at the GNU, but they will ultimately lose dignity as leaders.”

Shivambu’s move shocked many

Shivambu’s move shocked many as he was an heir-apparent to Malema.

But it is understood relations between the two leaders cooled after Malema vowed to harshly deal with Shivambu if the rumours that he plotted to oust him as leader were true.

But Manyi’s departure came as no surprise as he was a long-time ally of Zuma and a spokesperson of the Jacob G Zuma Foundation while still an EFF member. The two were close associates of the Guptas.

Tsibani said these developments had left many questioning the true intentions of key players in the EFF and MK.

EFF’s leader support for Zuma raised eyebrows

He said the support provided by EFF’s senior leaders for Zuma and their subsequent joining MK had raised eyebrows, while Shivambu and Manyi’s resignations had added to the confusion.

“I initially thought Shivambu’s resignation was inconsequential to the ANC. However, I wonder what lies beyond the surface. Is Shivambu’s move more than just a political game?” Tsibani said.

“The fact that the EFF allowed him to address its press briefing to announce his departure to join the MK suggests a level of coordination between the two parties.

“While some see this as a sign of haemorrhaging within the EFF, others view it as a strategic move to infiltrate and influence the MK.

“As we interpret Shivambu’s crossover, it’s essential to consider the complex web of political relationships and strategies at play.”

Tsibani looked at the history of previous breakups such as those Pan Africanist Congress, Congress of the People, EFF and MK, that all split from the ANC.

“Each of these parties had its own agenda and alliances are constantly shifting. So, the EFF’s support for Zuma and MK may be a calculated attempt to gain traction and expand their reach,” Tsibani said.

“The MK’s surprise entrance into the political scene might be a well-orchestrated move to disrupt the status quo and attract disillusioned voters.”

Will Shivambu withstand the Zuma domination?

He questioned whether Shivambu would be able to withstand the Zuma domination in MK, a party said by many experts to be a Zulu tribal organisation.

Shivambu is a Tsonga from Limpopo and Manyi’s ancestral roots are in the Eastern Cape, but was said to be born in Soweto.

“How [are they] going to survive Zumafication and Zulufication?” Tsibani asked.