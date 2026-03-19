This is how the war in the Middle East is affecting South Africa

Maimane spoke out about South Africa's controversial foreign policy in relation to the war in the Middle East.

The war between the US, Israel and Iran entered its 20th day on Thursday and South African parliamentarians debated its effect on the country.

While most political parties in parliament differed on their support for the different actors in the war, they all agreed that the war is having negative consequences for South Africa and its people.

Malebo Kobe from ActionSA said the bombs between these countries are exploding thousands of kilometres away, but South Africans are already feeling the effects.

“The disruption of global oil supply particularly though the strategic strait of Hormuz has sent shock waves though the energy market oil prices rising at 40% and, with that, the cost of living will inevitably follow. And what does mean for our people?

“It means petrol and diesel prices will skyrocket; it means a domestic worker is Khayelitsha will pay more just to get to work; it means the cost of transport and goods will rise; it means farmers already under strain will pay more just to produce food, and ultimately it means that every South African in this place will pay more at the till,” she said.

Effects on the economy

Kobe said the war will affect the growth of the struggling South African economy.

“Leaving many trapped in poverty, unemployment under the watchful eye of the government of national unity (GNU),” she said.

Kobe criticised the efforts by the South African government in shielding the country from the effects of this war.

“As ActionSA we believe that the immediate practical steps must be taken. First, our government must implement the temporary levy relief to shield customers from extreme price shocks. This was done during the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war and it can be done again.”

She also spoke out against those that were manipulating fuel prices and taking advantage of the effects of the war.

“Second to this, we must urgently accelerate energy diversification. Our over-reliance on imported fuel leaves South Africans dangerously exposed to geopolitical instability.

“Investment in alternative energy and local refining capacity must move beyond rhetoric. South Africa needs a government that acts,” she said.

No SA ambassador to the US

Build one South Africa (Bosa) leader Mmusi Maimane suggested that South Africa’s currency is now weaker because of the ongoing war.

“Meaning that effectively in the month of April, we face the potential of diesel and fuel rising up by R7 and R4 respectively. So, ultimately honourable members, citizens are going to feel this in their pockets; they are going to know the inflationary pressure. Its in the taxi fares, its in the bus fairs, its in the food they eat.

“I want to say honourable members if we are serious about protecting our people, let us take the court judgement on Value-Added Tax and say this house has the right to delay the implementation of the fuel levy that is being increased so that we can shield consumers from administered costs and lessen the burden of inflation on citizens.”

Maimane also said it is important to ensure that an ambassador from South Africa is deployed to the US amid global tensions.

“I want to call on the president to act urgently and appoint a competent South African to represent our interests and have a permanent place so that we can settle a trade deal,” he said.

Effects on exports

Meanwhile, Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Parks Tau told parliamentarians that the economic consequences of the war are grave regardless of political posturing.

“Brent crude has surged beyond $100 per barrel. This is the price of military solutions paid not by those who ordered the strikes, but by the people across the developing world including our own.

“It is a war that has a direct impact on us as a country,” he said.

Tau said South Africa’s trade with the Middle East stands at $15.3 billion, growing at 8% annually.

He said if this war goes on for a few more weeks it could result in loss of revenue in millions from exports alone.