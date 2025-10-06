Alexandra community leader Vincent Ndima ‘gunned down’

Police confirmed that one man died and another was taken to hospital following a shooting incident in Alexandra.

Prominent Alexandra community activist Vincent Ndima has reportedly been shot and killed.

Reports from the scene state that he and a friend were attacked by an unknown number of gunmen in the early hours of Monday. The gunmen allegedly opened fire on the hatchback that Ndima and his friend were travelling in.

Police confirmed to The Citizen that the shooting occurred shortly after 1am on Monday near 12th Avenue in Alexandra.

Police did not confirm the identity of the deceased, but fellow community members stated Ndima was declared dead at the scene, while his passenger was taken to the hospital.

“A 49-year-old man was found deceased in his vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds, and a passenger sustained serious injuries, currently receiving medical treatment,” confirmed Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Tintswalo Sibeko.

Police state that cases of murder and attempted murder have been opened, and investigations are underway.

Ndima led several initiatives in Alexandra, including anti-crime patrols and had been the chairperson of the Alexandra Parliament.

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to report it to the police as a matter of urgency.

This is a developing story

