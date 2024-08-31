MK party MPs being sworn in is ‘insulting to South Africa’, says DA

Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Lucky Montana and Mzwanele Manyi were all implicated in the state capture reports.

MK party MPs Siyabonga Gama, Brian Molefe, Thulani Gamede and Mzwanele Manyi during the swearing in of MPs on 28 August 2024 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The DA said the swearing-in of certain MK party members as MPs is an “insult to the people of South Africa”.

The DA made these remarks after former Transnet executives Brian Molefe and Siyabonga Gama, former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) CEO Lucky Montana, and former minister Mzwanele Manyi were sworn in at Parliament this week.

‘Deep-rooted corruption’

All four were implicated in the state capture reports released by the Zondo Commission.

“These individuals are not suitable to hold positions in a Parliament that should uphold the principles of democracy and accountability with integrity at its core,” said DA MP George Michalakis.

“Their presence in this body serves as a clear indication of how deep-rooted corruption has seeped into our political framework.”

He said the MK party’s decision to deploy Molefe, Gama, Montana and Manyi as MPs “not only reflects on the character of the MK, but also has serious implications for the dignity of Parliament”.

MK MPs accused of corruption

Gama and Molefe are currently embroiled in a corruption case. They have been charged with the contravention of the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) and fraud, corruption and money laundering while they were executive at Transnet.

Outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo recommended that criminal charges be laid against Montana over alleged wrongdoing at Prasa.

Manyi was also found by the Zondo commission to have been an “enabler” of state capture.

Michalakis also took a swipe at the apparent instability within the MK party. Former president Jacob Zuma’s party removed 18 MK party members from its parliamentary list earlier this month.

Ten of those MPs have since approached the court to challenge their sacking. They accuse the MK party of removing them to make room for defecting EFF members such as Manyi and Floyd Shivambu.

“The MK Party’s decision to amend their party lists, chopping and changing them at will, has undermined the very essence of democratic representation. Voters were unaware that they would be represented by these individuals, as they were not included in the list initially presented to the electorate,” said Michalakis.

MK party says MPs ‘more than suitable’ to be in Parliament

Speaking to TimesLIVE, MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela in turn accused the DA of being insulting. He said there is no evidence to prove the corruption allegations against its MPs.

“Their sense of entitlement is an insult to humanity and the country. There is no evidence to show any wrongdoing by these people; they haven’t been convicted because there is nothing against them,” Ndhlela said.

He said Molefe, Gama, Manyi and Montana have previously proved their competence and have a track record of transforming the country.

“They are more than suitable to be in their positions. The mere fact that they are legitimate and accepted in parliament means they are not only eligible but also far more competent than anyone in the GNU and far more competent than anyone in the DA. They can’t even match us in intelligence; that’s a fact.”