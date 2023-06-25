‘Western Cape not a lost cause’ : Ramaphosa says ANC can unseat DA

By Getrude Makhafola

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday urged the newly elected Western Cape ANC leaders to get to work to win over voter support in the DA-run province.

The province finally elected new leaders after countless postponements since the election of Marius Fransman in 2015.

‘Not an impossible goal’

Closing the conference on Sunday, Ramaphosa said winning the province should be the primary task that “needs an outlined and clear path.”

“We have it within us comrades to achieve this goal. We must never think that it is an impossible goal.

“I would like you as Western Cape to surprise everyone. Surprise even those in our ranks who sometimes say “Western Cape is a lost cause for ANC.”

The governing party can achieve an outright majority, said Ramaphosa.

“We need to appreciate the amount of work we need to do to convince people here that we are capable of also serving their interests.

“We need to convince them that we are best placed to improve their lives and build a province that is more equal, more inclusive and prosperous,” he said to a loud applause.

ANC remains in the oblivion

The ANC lost control of the Western Cape to the DA in 2009. Recurring ANC infighting and factionalism finished what was left of support in the Western Cape.

The province produced ANC political heavyweights such as the late Dullar Omar, Ebrahim Rasool and Mcebisi Skwatsha, among others.

However, the party remains ineffective in the province and is unable to rise up against the DA.

It emerged in recent months that its branches were non-existent and only existed on paper.

Former Dullar Omar region secretary Vuyiso “JJ” Tyhalisusu unexpectedly won the provincial chairperson position.

He beat legislature party leader Cameron Dugmore with 311 votes. Dugmore, who was a front-runner for chairperson, received 282 votes.

