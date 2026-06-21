Zuma-Sambudla does not blame her father for her expulsion from MK party

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and former spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela say they will approach the high court to challenge their expulsions from the MK party

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla said she doesn’t accept any responsibility for the perceived “implosion” of the MK party.

“I do blame the people around the leadership [of the party],” she said.

Zuma-Sambudla on her expulsion from MK party

She also said she does not feel betrayed by her father, party leader Jacob Zuma.

“I, again, blame the people around him.”

Zuma-Sambudla said this at a media briefing on Sunday after she and former national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela were expelled from the party on Thursday.

She said she hasn’t yet discussed her expulsion with her father.

“We’re scheduled to be with him next week, so we’ll probably have a discussion about it then.”

On Thursday, the party said it decided to expel Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela after a series of actions, public statements and activities by them.

Zuma-Sambudla was accused of undermining unity in the party and promoting factional narratives with her public statements and social media posts.

Ndhlela was accused of addressing media briefings without approval and misrepresenting party positions and structures.

Hospitalisation of Ntshingila

It has since been reported that the party was also unhappy with both Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela after they transferred Muzi Ntshingila to another hospital without his family’s knowledge.

Ntshingila died on 4 June after a prolonged illness.

His sister, Ayanda, was at the press briefing on Sunday and said that Ntshingila was transferred from LenMed hospital in Lenasia to Sandton Mediclinic with the family’s blessing.

Ndhlela claims he and Zuma were ‘undermined’

Ndhlela said there have been repeated attempts to isolate him from Zuma. He also said both his and Zuma’s role in the MK party was undermined.

“As the inaugural spokesperson of the organisation, every media briefing and public communication was either approved or undertaken at the instruction of the president,” he said.

Former MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela briefs the media in Sandton, Johannesburg, 21 June 2026, after his expulsion from the party. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Ndhlela said he and Zuma-Sambudla will approach the high court to challenge their expulsions from the party.

He claimed no disciplinary hearing against them was held, nor were any findings released before they were removed.

“Any decision taken outside of the procedures prescribed by the [MK party’s] constitution is, in our respectful submission, unlawful, invalid and of no force or effect.”