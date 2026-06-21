Springboks and SA A double header: Six standout youngsters

The future of the Springboks looks incredibly bright with young up-and-coming talents starting to stand out.

The Springboks got their 2026 international campaign underway with a pre-season double header, featuring the senior team against the invitational Barbarians and the SA A team against Zimbabwe in Gqeberha on Saturday.

It was an important build-up to the official start of their season which kicks off with the Nations Championship in July, followed by Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks in August and September.

Before and after that series against New Zealand they will play one-off Tests against Argentina and Australia, and will then close out their season with the Nations Championship again in November.

So a number of up-and-coming youngsters had a chance to impress for the Boks and SA A on Saturday and show the national coaches what they are capable of. Here are our six best youngsters, three from each game.

Springboks beat Barbarians 80-31

Riley Norton (20)

The Junior Springbok captain enjoyed a superb first ever performance for the Springboks in their non-Test against the invitational Barbarians.

At just 20-years-old he played the full 80 minutes, fronting up against established international players, and even scored a try to boot. He was rewarded with a call-up to the Boks’ Nations Championship squad.

Paul de Villiers (23)

The rising Stormers star has stepped into the Springbok arena, and enjoyed an impressive cameo off the bench against the BaaBaas.

He brought energy and physicality onto the field, and made a good turnover. His efforts in training and his second half showing have also seen him rewarded with a place in the Bok squad for the official start of their Test season.

Quan Horn (24)

The Lions fullback showed he has all of the tools to be able to succeed at flyhalf, with a solid outing for the Springboks on Saturday.

He did make a few mistakes, but he also looked really good on attack and generally kicked well out of hand. He will have things to work on, but he showed more than enough that he can fulfil a role similar to Willie le Roux, and played the full 80 minutes.

SA A beat Zimbabwe 40-0

Luan Giliomee (20)

Junior Springbok utility back Luan Giliomee showed his impressive class with an action-packed showing. He has now played for the Blitzboks, Sharks and SA A, and he has not looked out of place for any.

He started at fullback, and slotted in at flyhalf when Yaqeen Ahmed was red carded in the second half, and attacked and kicked well throughout, and is a superb blossoming talent.

Batho Hlekani (21)

It would not be a surprise if Batho Hlekani makes his Springbok debut at some point over the coming season. The monstrous utility forward announced himself on the scene with some top performances for the Lions this year and put in a typically barnstorming effort for SA A against Zimbabwe.

He is an incredible rising talent and should have a long Bok career ahead of him.

Jaco Williams (20)

It was an electrifying performance from the young winger and it earned him a place in the Springboks squad for their Nations Championship campaign.

He competed well in the air, was good on defence, set up a try and also scored one in an action-packed showing. His talents have been closely watched for some time and it seems the start of a long Bok career is now upon him.

Notable mentions: Winger Zekhethelo Siyaya was impressive before concussion ended his match against Zimbabwe, while flyhalf Yaqeen Ahmed looked solid before being red carded. Scrumhalf Haashim Pead was also top-notch.