National shutdown: At least 550 protesters arrested for various crimes – Natjoints

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) says at least 550 protesters have been arrested for various crimes ranging from public violence to intimidation, on Tuesday.

This after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took to the streets across the country to demand an end to load shedding and for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step down.

Natjoints ‘delivered its promise’

“Through its respective Provjoints across the country, the Natjoints working closely with various stakeholders in the security Cluster, has ensured maximum mobilisation of resources to heighten police visibility with a view of preventing acts of lawlessness and criminality,” Brigadier Athlenda Mathe on Monday night.

“The Natjoints is therefore pleased to report that it has delivered on its promise to the inhabitants of this country, in ensuring that the measures that are in place enabled businesses and services to operate with minimum incidents of criminality reported throughout the country.”

While the protest in Pretoria was “peaceful and orderly”, according to Natjoints, arrests were made in other parts of the country, of those who were found to be contravening the law.

National shutdown arrests

In its latest update on Tuesday night, the Natjoints said it had arrested more than 550 protesters for public violence, intimidation, damage to critical infrastructure, theft and attempted looting, among others.

Gauteng recorded the highest number of arrests with 149, the Northern Cape recorded the second highest number with 95 arrests, the Eastern Cape also saw 80 protesters arrested, followed by Free State with 64 arrests.

The number of tyres that were confiscated throughout the country remains at 24 300.

“These were tyres that were strategically placed for acts of criminality.



“To this end, law enforcement deployments will continue to monitor the situation closely to ensure the safety and security of everyone in the country. Communities are encouraged to continue to report any wrongdoing and suspicious activities to their nearest police station or call the crime stop number on 0860010111.”

According to Natjoints, the secondary support role of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) in assisting the work of the police by protecting critical infrastructure such as ports of entry, toll roads, and harbours also yielded positive results, as no disturbances were reported.

