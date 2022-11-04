Rand Water slams ‘malicious’ reports of Joburg water shutdown

Gareth Cotterell

Rand Water has accused Johannesburg Water of spreading misinformation after the municipal entity earlier on Friday warned that several areas will be without water for at least 30 hours.

In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Rand Water even accused Johannesburg Water of “maliciousness”.

Johannesburg Water had said that water would be isolated so it could repair the burst A6 pipeline.

The A6 pipeline supplies water from the Vereeniging purification works to Zwartkopjes pump station.

Johannesburg Water said the shutdown would start at 6pm on Friday.

Rand Water Emergency Shutdown due to major burst on the A6 pipeline #JoburgUpdates #SkaSenyaMetsi ^K pic.twitter.com/ZlZRKI2S6D— Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) November 4, 2022

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo, however, said “this report is incorrect”.

“Rand Water systems are actually full and any suggestions of further water shortage is nothing short of maliciousness,” said Maroo.

Earlier this week, Rand Water announced that stage 2 water restrictions had been lifted after the reservoir levels had stabilised from 30% to above 60%.

“Rand Water reiterates that the restrictions have been lifted and no ‘shutdown’ is planned on our part,” Maroo said on Friday.

When contacted by The Citizen, Maroo confirmed that Rand Water is “not doing any maintenance work tonight or this weekend”.

Maroo added that Rand Water is investigating why there was miscommunication from Johannesburg Water and “where these reports are coming from”.

These are the reservoirs and towers Johannesburg Water said would be affected:

Foresthill tower;

Yeoville reservoir;

Berea reservoir;

Parktown reservoirs; and

Crown Gardens reservoir.

Forest Hill Tower zone:

Oakdene;

Parts of Rosettenville;

Kenilworth;

The Hill;

Towerby;

Linmeyer;

Southdale;

Foresthill;

Townsview;

Robertsham;

Gillview;

Winchester Hills;

Chrisville;

Turf Club;

Glenanda;

Turfontein; and

Klipriviersberg estate.

Yeoville reservoir zone:

Hillbrow;

Parktown;

Spes Bona;

Linksfield;

Observatory;

Jeppestown;

Bruma;

De Wetshof;

Cyrildene;

Forest Town;

Fellside;

Highlands;

Kensington Fairwood;

Bezuidenhout Valley;

New Doornfontein;

Bertram;

Lorentzville;

Judith’s Paarl;

Troyeville;

Vrededorp;

Cottesloe;

Doornfontein;

Berea;

Yeoville;

Killarney;

Orange Grove;

Westcliff; and

Constitution Hill.

Berea reservoir zone:

De Wetshof;

Observatory;

Bruma;

Cyrildene;

Bezuidenhout Valley;

Bertrams;

Lorentzville;

Judith’s Paarl; and

Troyeville.

Parktown 1 reservoir zone:

Victoria;

Linksfield;

Glenhazel;

Linksfield North;

Rouxville;

Highlands North;

Sandringham;

Fairmount;

Glensan;

Dunhill;

Raumarais Park;

Fairmount ridge;

Gresswold;

Fellside;

Bramley;

Bramley Park;

Orange Grove;

Oaklands;

Orchards;

Sydenham;

Norwood;

Waverly;

Savoy Estate; and

Kew.

Parktown 2 reservoir zone:

Saxonwold;

Hyde Park;

Dunkeld;

Parkview;

Parktown North;

Greenside;

Riviera;

Melrose;

Oaklands;

Orchards;

Houghton Estate;

Parkwood;

Norwood;

Fairwood;

Highlands North;

Kew;

The Gardens;

Illovo;

Killarney;

Westcliff;

Rosebank; and

Fairway.

Crown Gardens reservoir zone:

Southdale;

Booysens Reserve;

Ormonde;

Mondeor;

Nasrec;

Ophirton;

Lake View;

Selby;

Evans Park;

Robertsham;

Winchester Hills;

Reuven;

Ridgeway;

Theta; and

Selby South.

Direct Feeds affected:

Hector Norris pump station and Turf Club direct feed;

Hector Norris pump station; and

Johannesburg central business district.

Turf Club direct feed: