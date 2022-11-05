Joburg Water says shutdown notice was not ‘malicious’ or ‘misinformed’

Citizen Reporter

Johannesburg Water has stood firm on its notice to residents that areas in the city could have experienced up to 30 hours of no water over the weekend.

The utility issued the warning to residents on Friday morning, citing urgent repairs needing to be completed on the burst A6 pipeline.

30-hour shutdown

The pipeline supplies water from Vereeniging purification works to Zwartkopjes pumpstation.

Water was due to be isolated from 6pm on Friday, and could potentially have affected the Foresthill tower, and Yeoville, Berea, Parktown and Crown Gardens reservoirs.

Hours after the notice was issued, Rand Water accused Johannesburg Water of spreading misinformation, branding the move “malicious”.

“Rand Water systems are actually full and any suggestions of further water shortage is nothing short of maliciousness,” said Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo.

Stage 2 water restrictions were lifted earlier this week after reservoir levels stabilised from 30% to above 60%.

No maliciousness

In response to Rand Water, Johannesburg Water explained the notification received from Rand Water notified them that a leak needed to be repaired on the A6 pipeline, and that damaged valves in Zwartkopjes would also be replaced.

“The notification stated that the Rand Water’s Vereeniging Pumping Station was to reduce its pumping load by 100ML to the Zwartkopjes system, Zwartkopjes was going to pump 660Ml/d instead of 760Ml/d,” Johanensburg Water said.

“Johannesburg Water’s interest is solely to ensure that we provide a reasonable uninterrupted service to you, our clients, and where there are planned interruptions inform you in time as per our service level agreement.

“We wish to clarify that at no point was the Entity malicious or misinform[ing] its customers.”

Compiled by Nica Richards. Additional reporting by Faizel Patel and Gareth Cotterell.