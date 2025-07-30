SA pushes for two-state solution in Palestine: ‘Peace must prevail,’ says Lamola [VIDEO]

Israel’s closest ally, the United States, was absent from the conference.

South Africa has reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution in the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict, which has dominated the Middle East.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola, speaking at the United Nations International Conference on Tuesday, emphasised that discussions on the peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine are crucial.

Lasting peace

“This conference takes place at a time when we are witnessing the destruction of Gaza and its people in real time, in a brazen and wanton act of genocide in full view of the world,” Lamola said

“Despite this challenging context, in which the international legal and multilateral system has been paralysed and turned into a blunt tool, the focus today on a real path to lasting peace must prevail.

“The might is right doctrine can no longer be justified. It has led to perpetual insecurity, and it justifies an attempt to eradicate the Palestinian people through killing and starvation,” Lamola said.

ALSO READ: Trump contradicts Netanyahu, Palestinians in Gaza facing ‘real starvation’ [VIDEO]

Palestinian statehood

During the conference, which was not attended by Israel’s closest ally, the United States, Lamola said South Africa is “anti-war and prefers dialogue over violence”.

He stressed the following points as fundamental to restoring the credibility of the two-state solution.

“All states must urgently recognise Palestinian statehood, and the territorial integrity and contiguity of Palestine should be established and respected. In this regard, South Africa welcomes the intentions of recognition of the State of Palestine by France as an important step towards achieving a two-state solution.”

Lamola stressed that there cannot be peace while the very existence of the Palestinian people is being threatened by Israel’s continued genocidal actions in Gaza and the forced displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank.

“This is part of a systematic pattern of injustices and oppression of Palestinians since the adoption of Resolution 181 and the subsequent Nakba in 1948. These actions must be condemned, and the UN Security Council must act to protect the Palestinian people in whole and in part.”

South Africa is anti-war and prefers dialogue over violence. Global attention is on this Conference. There is an expectation that we will deliver an effective response to the destruction of an entire population and a peaceful path for preserving the prospect of a viable… pic.twitter.com/ZZsCjc3GhC — Minister: International Relations and Cooperation (@RonaldLamola) July 29, 2025

ALSO READ: Israel accused of starving Gaza ‘by design’ — South Africa addresses ICJ

Two-state solution

Thirdly, he said, preserving the viability of the two-state solution must include promoting safeguards such as the full respect for international law, including international humanitarian law, and human rights law.

“It is necessary for the immediate and full implementation of resolutions of the United Nations and the Provisional measures, as well as Advisory Opinions of the International Court of Justice.”

Lamola reiterated that not only Israel, but all states, must comply with the collective obligations under international law.

“We all have a duty to preserve the sanctity of international law and ensure accountability. It’s against this backdrop that we have seen the establishment of The Hague Group, and the recent meeting of the Madrid Group to elevate the primacy of international law, promote accountability and ensure a just peace.”

Obstacles

Lamola added that all obstacles to the two-state solution should be removed.

“The halting of illegal Israeli settlement expansion, the removal of the illegal separation wall cutting across the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the resumption of all internationally reputable humanitarian relief efforts and the reconstruction of Gaza, which of course can only take place once there is peace.”

Reminder

Lamola reminded his counterparts that global attention was on this Conference.

“There is an expectation that we will deliver an effective response to the destruction of an entire population and a peaceful path for preserving the prospect of a viable Palestinian State existing side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security.

“This expectation is not misplaced, and it could not be higher. Eighty years since the founding of the United Nations, this is a matter that has plagued our collective conscience. The solution lies with a tangible re-commitment from all of us to the values that bind us,” Lamola said.

UK to recognise Palestine

On Tuesday, the British prime minister announced that the UK would recognise a Palestinian state should Israel not agree to a Gaza ceasefire by September.

“I have always said that we will recognise a Palestinian state as a contribution to a proper peace process at the moment of maximum impact for the two-state solution,” British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a press briefing after a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

“I can confirm the UK will recognise the State of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a two-state solution.”

France

France commended Starmer’s announcement on Tuesday, with the country’s Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot saying the UK “joins today in the momentum created by France for the recognition of the State of Palestine.”

Israel’s foreign ministry said the move harms efforts to implement a ceasefire in Gaza and release the remaining hostages held in the territory.

ALSO READ: Israeli strikes kill children collecting water in Gaza