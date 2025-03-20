SAA faces disruptions as pilots and ground staff protest

SAA pilots and ground staff have begun go-slow industrial action after failed wage talks, potentially causing major operational delays and financial losses.

Ground staff and pilots at SAA yesterday embarked on “work to rule” industrial action as wage talks between the South African Airways Pilot’s Union (Saapa), the National Transport Movement and the airline collapsed.

This is the second time that pilots have engaged in industrial action after a full strike in December last year disrupted operations.

A work to rule, or go-slow, means that staff on the ground will stick to the letter of procedure and office hours, potentially causing a measure of operational challenges. Nobody will go the extra mile.

SAA pilots, grounds staff on go-slow

In the air, however, it could cost SAA dearly. “It could mean flying full instrument approaches and configuring aircraft earlier for landing,” the pilot said. “This all burns more fuel.”

The pilot added that, for example, crew could also refuse to extend duty time on flights which, in storm weather or any other delays, could mean significant operational challenges for the carrier.

“They will basically do the bare minimum. It will cost SAA a lot of money, especially on fuel burn.”

SAA chief executive John Lamola said the deal on the table was generous and that the pilots’ actions were regrettable.

“We consider our offer to the pilots fair and generous, especially given the financial challenges the airline continues to face,” he said.

Go-slow amid airlines bleeding pilots

The go-slow comes at a time when other airlines in SA are bleeding pilots. Reportedly almost 11% of the pilot body of a competing airline resigned last month.

According to sources, many are leaving South Africa for better wages and working conditions in the Middle East.

A pilot told The Citizen some airlines are aggressively recruiting locally and that SAA had better try and hold on to the quality of crew that it has in its pilot body.

Negotiations over pilot salaries at SAA began in May 2024, with pilots initially requesting a 30% increase, later revised to 15.7%.

SAA countered with a 7.2% raise and increased medical aid subsidies from R2 275 to R4 000 a month, but the pilots’ union rejected this, leading to a strike temporarily suspended in November 2024.

Negotiations

An interim deal was reached, adding a 1% salary increase on total cost of employment, adjustments to duty-free days, a payout for accrued leave, and a new R200 daily domestic allowance.

Further talks culminated in SAA’s final offer this month, detailing a threeyear salary plan incorporating a new longevity-based progression model: a 7.66% increase from April 2025, followed by annual increases of 3% plus projected consumer price index adjustments through 2027.

SAA also accepted pilot proposals for improved rostering practices effective from May, including duty-hour credits and pilot input.