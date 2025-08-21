SANDF chief Maphwanya submits report on controversial Iran trip [VIDEO]

The US has asked South Africa for its policy clarification on Iran following Maphwanya's comments during his trip.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) says its army chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya, has submitted a report to Minister Angie Motshekga about his recent trip to the Republic of Iran and the glowing statements he made about possible future collaborations between the nations.

Maphwanya came under fire for suggesting that South Africa and Iran have common goals. He also criticised Israel for its actions in the ongoing war in Gaza.

Iran visit

One remark by Maphwanya, relayed by Iranian state media, touched on the intentions of the visit.

“This trip is not only a military one, but has a political message and was carried out at the best possible time to express our heartfelt feelings to the peace-loving nation of Iran,” Maphwanya said.

The defence ministry’s response stated that the general’s sentiments were not its official position.

Maphwanya toured Iran’s defence research and training facility Dafoos, where officials reportedly spoke about military cooperation with the Middle Eastern nation.

Report

In a statement on Wednesday, SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini clarified the rationale behind Maphwanya’s recent visit to Iran, saying he has submitted a report to Motshekga about the trip.

“The official visit was scheduled to take place in 2024, but was postponed to 2025. Authority was granted by the Minister of Defence and Military Veterans for the Chief of the SANDF to honour the invitation.

“It can be confirmed that the Minister and the Chief of the SANDF have spoken upon his return. The department wishes to state further that upon his return from the visit, the Chief of the SANDF gave a report to the Minister, in view of the public interest related to the visit as it has been reported in various media,” Dlamini said.

Bilateral engagements

Dlamini said Maphwanya had bilateral engagement with the Iranian officials on matters of “mutual interest.”

Upon completion of the engagement, the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, issued a statement on the discussion.

“However, the Chief of the SANDF has reported that he had not spoken to the media houses in the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of South Africa as he respects the confidentiality of the contents of the discussion between the two Armed Forces,” Dlamini said.

Dlamini added that Motshekga “was satisfied” with Maphwanya’s report in their engagement on the visit.

“The Department of Defence will not be commenting further on the matter.”

The US has asked SA for its policy clarification on Iran following SANDF Chief Rudzani Maphwanya's comments during his trip. Stellenbosch University's Prof. Abel Esterhuyse says Maphwanya's Iran visit is

conveying a political message.



Watch: https://t.co/rS1hfGRSqn#Newzroom405

US wants clarification

Meanwhile, the US has asked South Africa for clarification on its policy on Iran following Maphwanya’s comments during his trip.

Stellenbosch University’s Professor Abel Esterhuyse said Maphwanya’s visit to Iran conveyed a political message.

“The important thing here is to understand that the military is an apolitical organisation, but the military can never be unpolitical, and this is a textbook example of the military that is not unpolitical.

“Without the controversy about what the chief has said or not said in Iran, the mere fact that the South African Defence Force is visiting Iran is conveying a political message. It is a political statement. So one has to understand that whatever the military is doing in the name of policy is of a political nature, and the chief of the South African Defence Force visiting Iran is, by implication, a political act,” Esterhuyse said.

Deputy Minister Alvin Botes and Deputy Minister Nel recently held a virtual call with United States Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landu.

Dirco meeting

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) said Deputy International Relations Minister Alvin Botes and Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Andries Nel had a call with US Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau on Tuesday evening.

“The Deputies had cordial discussions on issues of mutual interest and concern and committed to further engagements.”

It is unclear if Maphwanya’s recent utterances were discussed during the discussions.

