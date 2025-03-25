SAB partners to restore billions of litres of water in South Africa

The beer giant's initiative to clear invasive plants in the Western Cape has restored billions of litres of water, boosting sustainability and local economies.

JOB DONE: Plant conservation expert Louise Stafford explaining to City of Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis (left) and Michel Doukeris, CEO of AB InBev, the benefits of removing invasive plants. Picture: Supplied

While oil and water are diametrically opposed, the same cannot be said about beer and water.

Beer is composed of between 90% to 95% of water, with the remaining 5% to 10% made up of other ingredients: carbohydrates, proteins, hops, yest and flavourings.

Against this background, beer giant SA Breweries (SAB), City of Cape Town, The Nature Conservancy (TNC) and the World-Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) have forged a partnership to restore 3.3 billion litres of water by clearing invasive vegetation.

Against the backdrop of the Boland Mountain Nature Reserve, SAB over the weekend showcased its long-term initiatives to restore crucial water sources, strengthen local ecosystems and support communities reliant on clean water access.

Focus on water sustainability

As South Africa ranks among the world’s most water-scarce nations, with average annual rainfall estimated at 40%, lower than the global average, SAB has intensified its focus on water sustainability.

The country faces significant water loss, due to invasive alien vegetation like the black wattle, eucalyptus and pine – consuming up to 60% more water than indigenous plants.

Through targeted conservation efforts, SAB and its partners have cleared large tracts of the invasive species – restoring billions of litres of water to the ecosystem.

Employing nature-based interventions in key water source areas, the company, working alongside the WWF and TNC, has successfully replenished 3.3 billion litres of water by clearing 1,367 hectares of invasive and non-indigenous plants in the Western Cape.

Collaborative efforts

The efforts form part of a broader strategy to improve water security, while ensuring sustainable business practices.

“Water is the lifeblood of our city, our economy and our communities.

“It is through collaborative efforts like this, that we can secure a sustainable future for Cape Town’s water supply,” said Geordin Hill-Lewis, Mayor of Cape Town.

“The partnership between us, SAB, WWF and TNC, demonstrates the impact that private and public sector collaboration can have when we combine resources and actively contribute to preserving our natural resources,” added Hill-Lewis.

As the number one ingredient in beer, water is vital to the SAB beer production and its business – sustaining the communities it serves.

SAB reducing water wastage

Africa’s leading brewer has found protecting water resources, not just a corporate responsibility, but an economic and environmental imperative.

With this reality, SAB takes a holistic approach to water risk management, striving to improve water efficiency in its operations and supply chain.

The company has adopted innovations at its breweries to reduce water usage, improve water recovery and recycle wastewater.

This has included the recent installation of H2OK, an innovative start-up that uses advanced sensors to reduce water use, at key sites like the Newlands brewery in Cape Town.

Beyond technological solutions, SAB has prioritised nature-based solutions to address local issues impacting water availability.

‘Scaling up conservation efforts’

“By partnering with the City of Cape Town, SAB and WWF, we are scaling up conservation efforts that not only improve water security, but also create economic opportunities for local communities.

“No single organisation alone can reduce water risk at the scale required in water stressed regions like South Africa.

“This hard work requires a coalition of partners and the collective leadership of both the public and private sectors,” said Daniel Shemie, TNC global director of Fresh Water Resources.

During his visit to the project, Michel Doukeris, CEO of AB InBev – SAB’s parent company – highlighted the importance of sustainable water stewardship in business operations – emphasising that effective water management was essential for the long-term success and resilience of businesses.

No beer without water

“Water is the number one ingredient in beer.

“As the world’s leading brewer, we are focused on finding solutions to water challenges.

“We strive to enhance water availability, quality and access, where we operate, including in South Africa – one of the world’s most water-scarce countries,” said Doukeris.

Echoing the sentiment, Richard Rivett-Carnac, CEO of SAB, said: “Water security is fundamental to our business and our communities.

“Through strong partnerships such as these, we are able to drive impactful solutions that replenish vital water sources – creating jobs and ensuring a sustainable future for all.”

SAB’s work in Cape Town has focused on the Upper Riviersonderend sub-catchment – critical water source for the Western Cape.

The area is heavily invaded by water-intensive alien species like pine trees, which have threatened regional water security.

Through targeted removal efforts, SAB and TNC set out to restore 320 hectares of land between 2023 and 2025.

To date, the company has successfully cleared 321 hectares – releasing 163 million litres of water back into the system, while creating 69 jobs and facilitating skills development opportunities for local workers.