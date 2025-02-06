Spaza shops: 85 food poisoning cases and 5 deaths recorded in North West

The provincial MEC revealed that North West has processed 5,145 business license applications, while successfully registering 4,368 businesses.

In a stark revelation, North West province has confronted a critical public health emergency, with MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gaoage Oageng Molapisi, disclosing 85 food poisoning cases and 5 deaths during a media briefing on Thursday.

The provincial crisis mirrors a broader national concern.

By September 2024, South Africa had already documented 890 reported food-borne illnesses, with at least 22 children losing their lives.

Predominantly linked to spaza shops, these incidents significantly impacted provinces including Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo, Free State, and Mpumalanga.

“The province has not been spared from the wrath of food poisoning,” Molapisi declared, highlighting the seriousness of the situation.

ALSO READ: Food safety blitz: ‘We’re going for the big guys now’ – Maile says amid spaza shop raids

Responding to the escalating health risks, President Cyril Ramaphosa intervened on 15 November last year.

He mandated that all tuckshops and food-handling facilities register with their respective municipal authorities within 21 days.

The initial registration deadline was set for December 17, 2024, following a series of tragic child fatalities associated with food purchased from spaza shops.

ALSO READ: Empowering consumers to tackle the dark side of spaza shops

Spaza shop legal framework and regulatory mechanism

Molapisi noted the Standard Draft By-Law, gazetted on 4 November 2024, by the Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs under government gazette No. 51529 vol No. 713, saying it emerged as a critical regulatory instrument.

Aligned with Section 41(1) of the Local Government Municipal Systems Act of 2000 (Act No. 32 of 2000), the by-law specifically targets the registration and regulation of spaza shops and food handling outlets.

“The Standard Draft By-Law aims to provide a standardised framework enabling municipalities to develop by-laws that promote township economic development,” Molapisi explained.

The primary objective is to address challenges faced by individuals living, working, and operating businesses in township environments.

ALSO READ: Food-borne illness crisis: Over 20 SA children lost in 2024, will it be more this year?

Spaza shop provincial registration and compliance landscape

The provincial MEC revealed that North West has processed 5 145 business license applications while successfully registering 4 368 businesses.

“All local municipalities, except Ditsobotla, have adopted the Standard Draft By-Law,” Molapisi noted, with his department actively supporting the non-compliant municipality’s integration.

According to Molapisi, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is collaborating closely with the Department of Economic Development and Tourism to ensure comprehensive monitoring of the Standard Draft By-Laws’ implementation.

ALSO READ: Gauteng shuts down 296 non-compliant spaza shops

Food borne illnesses comprehensive prevention strategy

To mitigate future food poisoning incidents, Molapisi proposed a multifaceted approach.

The strategy encompasses comprehensive education and training for spaza shop owners on food safety, handling, storage, and cooking techniques.

He also mentioned regular health inspections by local authorities will ensure stringent compliance with food safety regulations.

Community awareness campaigns will educate customers about food safety protocols and reporting mechanisms for unsafe practices.

The plan also includes providing critical resources such as handwashing stations, refrigeration units, and safe food storage facilities.

Molapisi said collaboration with NGOs will be instrumental in promoting best practices, particularly in underserved areas.

“Municipalities must implement this comprehensive approach to safeguard public health and prevent future food-related incidents,” Molapisi concluded, emphasising the critical nature of these interventions and the urgent need for systematic, collaborative action.

NOW READ: City of Tshwane warns spaza shops owners to register before deadline