‘Frolick’s version is self-serving’: Zondo suggests probe over alleged corruption

Molefe Seeletsa

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture has recommended an investigation into National Assembly house chairperson for committees, Cedric Frolick, for possible corruption.

The Presidency on Tuesday night released part three of the state capture report, which focused on Bosasa – now known as African Global Operations – and its “corrupt business model”.

The three-volume report states that evidence heard at the commission, chaired by Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, revealed that Bosasa bribed politicians, government officials – including Frolick – to advance its own interests.

Frolick, who was implicated by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi, allegedly received cash payments in exchange for setting up a meeting between the company and former ANC MP Vincent Smith.

“It is clear from the above that Mr Frolick sought to assist Bosasa resolve its impasse with Mr Smith and thereby improve its relations with a parliamentary oversight body that was concerning itself with allegations of irregularities in the award of contracts to Bosasa,” the report reads.

Smith allegedly facilitated several contracts for Bosasa, in his former role as chairperson of Parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services, in exchange for millions in cash and payment of his daughter’s tuition.

The former ANC MP, along with Agrizzi, are already facing criminal charges in connection with the alleged payments.

‘Innocent parliamentarian’

Agrizzi testified at the commission claiming that Frolick, who was an MP at the time, helped Bosasa in resolving an impasse with Smith because the committee chair was considered “anti-Bosasa”.

“[Agrizzi said] in return for [resolving the matter] , a payment was made to Frolick at a meeting held with him and Mr Butana Komphela, [who was] then chair of the portfolio committee on sport, at the office park where Bosasa was [located],” the report reads.

The former Bosasa COO suggested, the report states, that Frolick received further monthly payments after that, which the House chair has denied.

“On his own version, the intentions of Mr [Gavin] Watson at the meeting at Bosasa were not in good faith – assuming Mr Frolick’s version is correct that they were called to the meeting to inspect a sports facility for youth offenders.

“The moment Mr Watson began instead to discuss and press him for a solution to his problems with the chair of the relevant portfolio committee and to inform him that they were not ready for a viewing of or discussion about the sports facility.

“Mr Frolick must have become aware that he and Mr Komphela had flown all the way to Johannesburg under false pretences.

“The appropriate response of an innocent parliamentarian thus mislead would have been one of anger and a desire to dissociate himself from what was happening, not accommodation by exploring and offering solutions to Bosasa’s problem.”

The report went on further to say: “Mr Agrizzi’s evidence is that Mr Watson presented Mr Frolick with a security bag of money at the meeting at Bosasa and Mr Frolick received regular payments of R40,000 often through Mr Valence Watson. Mr Frolick denies this. Mr Agrizzi and Mr Frolick therefore have reconcilable versions.”

‘Compelling explanation’

Zondo said in the report that Frolick failed to present “a compelling explanation” during his testimony on why Agrizzzi would seek to implicate him.

“Whilst [Frolick’s] evidence that the meeting at Bosasa was intended to deal wilt a sports facility for youth offenders enjoys some corroboration from the fact that he was accompanied by the chair of the portfolio committee on sport, his own version as to how he responded by going along with the request to set up a meeting with Mr Smith is not the response expected from a busy parliamentarian finding that he has been brought to a meeting under false pretences.

“Mr Frolick’s version is self-serving. Unlike Mr Agrizzi who is already facing charges of fraud and corruption, Mr Frolick has an interest in denying the allegations against him so as to avoid further scrutiny,” the commission’s chair said.

Zondo further noted Frolick’s relations with the Watson family, whom the House Chair admitted to “dating back to the 1980s”.

“Mr Frolick testified that he had assisted Mr Watson in smoothing things out with Mr Smith because he had a general interest in assisting the pubic resolve complains with government officials.

“This explanation is expedient given Mr Frolick’s longstanding relationship with the Watson and that there are no other examples of Mr Frolick assisting general members of the public resolve disputes with members of portfolio committees.

“As discussed elsewhere, the evidence strongly suggests that Mr Smith was won over to Bosasa’s cause and came to protect Bosasa pursuant to benefits corruptly conferred upon him by Bosasa.”