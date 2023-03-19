Teaching children about ubuntu vital to building a better SA – Kasrils

Brian Sokutu

With South Africa on Tuesday marking Human Rights Day – in remembrance of the Sharpeville and Langa massacres decades ago – ANC stalwart Ronnie Kasrils has lauded the role of the youth in driving social cohesion to remove remnants of the apartheid era racial and tribal divide.

In an interview with The Citizen on the sidelines of the social cohesion high school competition project, held in Sandton over the weekend, Kasrils who served as cabinet minister in the water affairs and intelligence portfolios during the Thabo Mbeki presidency, said the topic is “more relevant, very inspiring”.

‘It’s about ubuntu’

He said it is encouraging “to see young people in the forefront of a social cohesion project in South Africa”.

Said Kasrils: “As they so well put it, it is all about ubuntu (humanity).

“Coming together as fellow South Africans is something we need so much in our country, and to accept with love those who live within our midst from across the borders.

“Unless we respect other people – showing kindness to one another – there is no way we can build a positive society and a promising future.

“This is so important in terms of educating our children.”

Social cohesion campaign

On the significance of the social cohesion campaign – driven at school level by the Turquoise Harmony Institute – Kasrils said: “Getting together in an event of the 21st of March, is highly significant because 21 March is an anniversary of Sharpeville – symbolising all the struggles and sufferings of our people under colonial and apartheid oppression, something which stripped people of their dignity through divisions.

“This is so relevant, coming as it does on Human Rights Day.”

Titled “Social Cohesion for Stronger Communities”, the event has offered NGOs and educational institutions, working in different fields “an opportunity to connect, debate and collaborate about social cohesion”, according to Turquoise Harmony Institute executive director Ayhan Cetin.

ALSO READ: Human Rights Day: Govt not doing enough to protect us, say citizens

Explained Cetin: “By creating a network of organisations and schools working towards promoting social cohesion, the project aims to provide a platform for different stakeholders to connect and collaborate on this important issue.

“This will help to promote a more coordinated and effective approach towards achieving social cohesion in South Africa.

“Social cohesion is an essential component of sustainable development because it refers to the extent of connectedness and harmony among groups in society. When communities are socially cohesive, individuals are more likely to have a sense of belonging, trust, and shared purpose.

“This leads to a more stable and peaceful society, which is vital for economic and social development.”

In SA, social cohesion is “particularly crucial, due to its diverse population and its history of segregation and inequality”.

“South Africa is a country with many ethnic and cultural groups, and creating a sense of unity among them is essential for the country’s success.

“Additionally, the legacy of apartheid has left deep scars on the country, and social cohesion is necessary for healing and reconciliation.

“Despite numerous government interventions aimed at promoting social cohesion, South Africa is yet to emerge as a socially cohesive nation.”

The Turquoise Harmony Institute believes that the project can provide young people with the necessary knowledge and skills to develop projects that promote social cohesion.

Winners

Emerging as the overall winner of the competition, was Tabish Zaheer Mukhtar of Star College Boys Bridgetown, Cape Town, who came up with “collective catering” – transcending all racial and tribal boundaries – as an answer to lack of social cohesion, with people sharing a variety of meals representing different cultures.

OVERALL WINNER: Tabish Zaheer Mukhtar of Star College Boys. Photo: Supplied

In second place was Mpumelelo Msipa from Horizon International High School in Johannesburg who came up with “Back to my Roots” Museum.

Other winners were Priscilla Kazembe Nizamiye from Mayfair High School in Johannesburg for her presentation on “Empowerment Clubs against Gender-Based Violence”.

Sarah Laher of Nizamiye Al-Azhar Institute in Port Elizabeth won fourth place for her entry – “Overcoming the stigma of mental health for a cohesive society”.

Rahma Diallo and Maha Shaffique of Nizamiye Mayfair High School in Johannesburg, won fifth place for their presentation on “compenionsco”.

NOW READ: Zuma is backward, tribal, says Ronnie Kasrils