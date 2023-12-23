Tshwane business owners: ‘Festive business was good, but not like before’

Tshwane businesses see festive bump, but pre-Covid boom remains elusive thanks to uncertainty, inflation, and tight consumer wallets.

Tshwane business owners say business was good this festive season, but it wasn’t booming like before Covid, load shedding or when inflation hit.

Contesto Systems Integrator and IT Solutions CEO Hannes Fourie said they also felt the pressure from Covid, load shedding and inflation but said the company grew despite what was going on locally and internationally.

Fourie said there has certainly been a feeling of business deals being held back, or potential business not being concluded as quickly as would be the case, say, before Covid.

“The uncertainty in political leadership, fiscal balance, reports of widespread corruption and state capture, are all macro contributors that affect the attitude of business confidence.

“Coupled with a consistent increase in interest rates and international sentiment reflected in the volatility of the Rand,” Fourie said. G

old Leaf Garden service owner Waldo Sealy agreed and said business was good, but not like before. “My phone is off the hook with clients wanting us to clean their gardens for Christmas.

“The problem is they leave their gardens neglected the whole year and expect us to clean them in a matter of hours. It’s not the type of job we want. We want to maintain the garden and keep it neat,” he said.

Sealy said business wasn’t the same as two years ago. “Then we had clients once a week, now they only booked us once a month. It’s getting less profitable,” he said.

Sealy said he got the feeling people were holding onto their money tighter. “Business is not the same,” he said.

Boomhuisie restaurant owner Marinda Toerien said 2023 was a challenging period in the hospitality industry.

“Food prices have risen significantly and we have not been able to adjust our menu every time prices rise.

“Our profit is much smaller than in previous years.” Toerien said they had to purchase generators due to the constant load shedding and had to deal with the diesel and petrol prices rising.

“We had to switch more of our kitchen equipment to gas because three generators aren’t enough to handle everything.”

Toerien said they had a decrease in customers because the clients also had to invest in generators, solar and persistent water shortages in Gauteng, which also affected their pockets.

“Guests also ordered cheaper dishes to fit their pocket,” she said. The restaurant industry started to pick up in November, she said.

“We are also bursting at the seams around Christmas. “We already have 200 guests for Christmas Day, which is a record number of guests for us.

“We had to turn away more than 80 people,” Toerien said.

