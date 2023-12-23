Nearly 600 new cops ready in Tshwane

Community Police Forum district chair Themba Mlotshwa urges 598 new constables to do more than what was expected of them.

Nearly 600 new constables will soon hit the streets in Tshwane. Picture: File/ ANA

As the Tshwane police district welcomed 598 new constables at Kgosi Mampuru Prison yesterday, Community Police Forum district chair Themba Mlotshwa urged them to do more than what was expected of them.

“You will be expected to give more than you get and you will be expected to try and fix more than you break.

ALSO READ: Shootouts, car chases hit Tshwane

“If you are the kind of person that will take time to help a stranger on the side of the road, there is a place for a person and officer like you in Tshwane,” Mlotshwa said.

“If you stand up for those down on their knees and be the voice for those who cannot speak; if you shine a light for those who have lost their way, there is space for a person and officer like you in Tshwane,” he said.

Tshwane district commissioner Major-General Azwinndini Nengovhela told them that graduating from the police college wasn’t only a proud moment for them and their families, but also for the police service.

Police officials should have one thing in mind, serving the community, he said. “Go out there and practise all that you were taught,” he said.

The officials will be spread around 36 police stations in the Tshwane district.