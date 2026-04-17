Tshwane leads winter push to curb veld fires

Residents have been urged to remain alert during the winter months and to follow fire safety guidelines to reduce preventable incidents.

The City of Tshwane has intensified its winter readiness efforts, with its Emergency Services Department leading a two-day safety workshop to improve coordination and response to fire-related incidents.

Workshop to boost readiness

The department is hosting members of the Tshwane Fire Protection Association (FPA), along with key stakeholders, at a winter season preparedness workshop to strengthen collaboration ahead of the high-risk winter period.

“The workshop, scheduled for two days, seeks to enhance inter-agency collaboration, improve operational readiness and promote a proactive approach to mitigating and responding to winter-related fire risks, particularly veld and wildland fires,” the city said.

Authorities noted that while veld fire incidents have gradually increased in recent years, the rise “has not been drastic”.

However, risks remain significant in areas such as Centurion, Bronkhorstspruit, Roodeplaat, Cullinan, Rayton and parts of the Tshwane CBD.

Focus on fire safety and coordination

Discussions at the workshop centre on compliance with fire safety regulations, coordinated response strategies and ongoing training initiatives to improve fire management capacity.

“The workshop will focus on strengthening partnerships with the Fire Protection Association and other stakeholders to ensure proper planning for the winter season,” the city said.

A key objective is to improve understanding and use of the Incident Command System (ICS), which plays a central role in coordinated emergency responses.

“It aims to equip participants with a clear understanding of coordinated incident management, roles and responsibilities within ICS structures and the importance of communication and planning during fire incidents,” officials said.

Practical training and shared responsibility

The programme also includes a tabletop simulation exercise designed to mirror real-time emergency scenarios.

“This exercise will provide participants with hands-on experience in applying ICS principles, improving integration, communication and joint response efforts during fire incidents,” the city said.

Authorities stressed that the initiative reinforces the importance of shared responsibility in fire prevention.

“Through this engagement, the city aims to reinforce the importance of shared responsibility in fire prevention and preparedness, ensuring that all role players are aligned in their efforts to protect lives, property and the environment.”

Residents have been urged to remain alert during the winter months and to follow fire safety guidelines to reduce preventable incidents.

Emergency services can be contacted by dialling 107 (toll-free) or 012 358 6300 / 6400 for fire or rescue emergencies.