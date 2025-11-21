Tshwane steps up township clean‑up

Mayor Moya and MMC Ramabodu lead residents in Mamelodi to restore township dignity, tackle litter, and enhance public spaces in honour of Andries Tatane.

City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya and MMC for environment and agriculture management, Obakeng Ramabodu, joined residents in Mamelodi yesterday for the Andries Tatane cleaning programme, aimed at restoring service delivery in townships.

Ramabodu said litter along Tsamaya Road made it urgent to intensify the programme.

“Tatane was killed during a protest in Ficksburg while fighting for service delivery. His name resonates with people on the ground to show that township service delivery must be prioritised,” he said.

He warned residents that bylaws allow fines of up to R5 000 for littering.

“We want to engage before we act. But if there is a need to fine, we will,” he said. Plans include turning the park near the train station into a stable recreational space.

Ramabodu stressed that service delivery should not be confined to affluent areas.

“Townships have been left unattended for years. We are recovering from where the previous government left off,” he added.

Residents welcomed the initiative.

Constance Mdaka, walking with her young daughter, said: “It feels good to see the city cleaning. This could be a nice park for children to play soccer.”

Volunteer Helene Khumalo added: “Our township is dirty. It’s nice to see what they are doing, and I want to be part of it.”

Moya said the city works in the CBD at night and in townships during the day, involving ward councillors and communities.

“Cleaning restores dignity. We don’t want children growing up thinking dirt is normal,” she said.

She warned that bylaws enforcement would be intensified.

“Unfortunately, some communities haven’t got the message. Parks were cleaned and trees planted, but they were stolen. We must return and repeat the work.”