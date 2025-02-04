More than two prisoners for every square metre of SA’s cells

Based on a 2023 report, the Department of Correctional Services needs R36 billion to meet prison capacity demands.

The cramming of inmates into prison cells is reaching calamitous proportions, say the Department of Correctional Services (DCS).

Department heads gave a breakdown of prison capacity and restraints as they appeared before their parliamentary portfolio committee on Tuesday.

Figures provided by the department suggest inmates are confined with little space to move, while the opportunity to improve conditions is several years away.

2.2 inmates per square metre

The DCS has previously quoted exact figures for the number of beds available in prisons. However, the figure is not based on mattresses and frames.

DCS say they calculate bed space based on the square meterage of areas used for detaining offenders.

“We have a formula for our square meters in our cells, so 3.34 sqm equals one-bed space. It’s not a total of beds you can fit into a cell,” said DCS Deputy Commissioner Dr Riaan Botha.

Recent numbers from DCS show they have more than 156 700 inmates occupying an available space of 107 346 beds — or 358 535.64 sqm.

This 46% overcrowding of South Africa’s prisons results in inmates having less than half a square meter for themselves.

R1.4 million for maximum security ‘bed’

DCS said they were continuously adjusting the approved bed space based on the status of their various facilities.

Between September 2023 and July 2024, bed capacity increased by 2,788 units, but DCS says they still need 50,000 additional beds, or 167 000 sqm.

This could be achieved by either building 100 new facilities with 500 beds each or 50 new facilities with 1 000 beds each.

For a 1 000-bed medium security facility, the cost is between R680 000 and R725 000 per bed, while high and maximum security facilities need R1.08 million to R1.4 million per bed space.

Based on a 2023 report, DCS estimates they need R36 billion to meet demand.

Budget reduced by R998 million

The DCS’ budget for new projects, renovations and repairs for the next three years was R2.1 billion, but has since been reduced by R998 million.

Minister Pieter Groenewald told the portfolio committee that he was counting on them to fund the department.

“We have huge challenges. The committee must play an important role in ensuring that we get more funds to be more effective because, without money, you have a lot of limitations,” said Groenewald.

Based on a 2022 assessment, only 4% of SA’s prisons were rated as in good condition, with 58% in fair to poor condition.

The department stressed that overcrowding was quickening the rate of the degradation of facilities, which was exacerbated by the funding issue.

Repairs and projects in the pipeline

New projects include 500-bed facilities in Thohoyandou, Kirkwood, Zeerust, Lichtenbrug, and George, and 1,000-bed facilities are planned for Voorberg and Richards Bay.

However, the Lichtenburg project is under threat due to a lack of municipal services, with all others still at the site clearance, design or tender phase.

DCS said six prisons across the country are currently closed, excluding Qualakabusha, which lost sections of its roof during a tornado in 2023.

The missing portions of the Qualakabusha roof are delaying the upgrade of security installations and creating a security risk, and the department is considering closing the facility.

Brandvlei Maximum, Umzimkhulu, Brits and Parys are closed for repairs and upgrades, while Swellendam and Geluk in Limpopo are closed due to their dilapidated state.

AS DCS bemoans the lack of funding, repairs at Parys are only 70% complete despite starting in Feb 2019.

The initial contractor was terminated, and a new one was appointed in December 2023. The repairs are set to be completed by March 2026.

Likewise, the Burgersfort repairs are at 75% completion, with the project set to be done by June 2026.

