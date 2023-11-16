Watch out for counterfeit and expired food! – How to tell if the product you bought is dodgy

The City of Ekurhuleni has warned about counterfeit and expired food often sold at Spaza shops.

The City of Ekurhuleni has warned the public of counterfeit and expired food, after several reports of people dying after allegedly eating poisonous food items purchased from local spaza shops in Gauteng and the North West.

The City’s Environmental Health Practitioners (EHPs) have ramped up food hygiene and safety inspections to try to stop the scourge.

Only buy from shops with a certificate of acceptability

It said residents should only buy food from premises that have a Certificate of Acceptability issued after inspections are done.

This certificate is displayed in the shop or must be produced on demand if not displayed.

“Members of the public are encouraged to report selling of counterfeit or expired food products, including selling of foodstuff that have their packages removed or altered to environmental health practitioners at the city’s customer care centers,” it added.

No impersonations

It also warned against playing inspector and inspecting food yourself.

“In terms of Health Professions Act, 56 of 1974 no person shall perform any act deemed to be an act pertaining to any registerable health profession, such as environmental health profession”.

What the best before/ use before markings on products mean

Date of minimum durability (“Best Before” or “Best Before End”) means the date which signifies the end of the period under any stated storage condition during which the product will remain fully marketable and will retain any specific qualities for which claims have been made. Beyond the date the food may still be perfectly satisfactory. It further serves the purpose of assisting shop owners regarding stock rotation of products on the shelf. In other words, to apply the FIFO (“first-in first-out”) principle. These foodstuffs do not require to be removed from the shelves and can be sold for human consumption.

means the date which signifies the end of the period under any stated storage condition during which the product will remain fully marketable and will retain any specific qualities for which claims have been made. Beyond the date the food may still be perfectly satisfactory. It further serves the purpose of assisting shop owners regarding stock rotation of products on the shelf. In other words, to apply the FIFO (“first-in first-out”) principle. These foodstuffs do not require to be removed from the shelves and can be sold for human consumption. “Sell by or “display until” means the last day of offer for sale to the consumer after which there remains a reasonable storage period at home. The food that has past the sell by or display until date must be removed from the shelves and must not be sold for human consumption to the public.

means the last day of offer for sale to the consumer after which there remains a reasonable storage period at home. The food that has past the date must be removed from the shelves and must not be sold for human consumption to the public. “Use By” (Best Consumed Before, recommended last consumption Date, Expiry Date) means the date which signifies the end of the estimated period under the stated storage conditions after which the product probably will not have the quality attributes normally expected by the consumers and after which date the food should not be regarded as marketable. These foodstuffs must be removed from the shelves and must not be sold for human consumption to the public.

Alcoholic beverages described in Liquor Product Act, 1989 (Act 60 of 1989);

Chewing gum;

Confectionary products consisting of flavoured and/or coloured sugars;

Fresh fruit and vegetables which have not been peeled or treated;

Processed meat products such as biltong and dried sausages which have not been prepacked;

Ready-to-eat flour confectionery, provided that the date of manufacture is indicated on the label or in the direct vicinity where the product is displayed;

Sugars;

Unprocessed, unpacked fish; unprocessed, unpacked meat; and poultry which have not been pre-packed; and

Vinegar.

Where to report dodgy food sales: