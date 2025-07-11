‘We feel used’: Was Chris Hani land allocation just a political ‘publicity stunt’?

Gauteng human settlements department denies the claims, insists the department is following due process.

Four months after they were promised land, residents in Chris Hani Gardens, Daveyton, are still waiting, and believe they may have been used to score political points.

Frustrated residents have accused the Gauteng department of human settlements of misleading them, while officials insist the process is still underway.

‘A lie sold’

Community member Senzekile Dhladhla was among the more than 1 600 residents who packed a marquee in the area on 13 March this year for a well-publicised Rapid Land Release Programme (RLRP) handover ceremony.

The Rapid Land Release Programme aims to provide serviced stands ranging from 150m² to 200m² to qualifying households who can’t afford housing without government support. Beneficiaries have five years to build and are prohibited from selling their stands in the first eight years.

Dhladhla, who registered and was approved under the programme, told The Citizen that she and other residents had received allocation letters and SMSs instructing them to visit the site for official stand allocation.

However, two visits in March and again on 1 July have still yielded no results.

“On both occasions, after a symbolic handover to a few individuals, we were told our certificates were not ready. We’ve heard nothing concrete since March,” Dhladhla told The Citizen.

She said no one in the community had received their promised stand.

Dhladhla described the ongoing delays as “deeply frustrating”.

“Many of us are backyard dwellers or still live with our parents. We thought this land would finally give us a forever home, but it feels like a lie sold to the public for publicity. We feel used,” she said.

Dhladhla said they were later summoned again in July, only for officials to blame service providers for delays.

ALSO READ: Over 170 000 title deeds yet to be issued in Gauteng

No delays, says department

Speaking to The Citizen, Gauteng human settlements spokesperson Tahir Sema denied claims that the initiative was a publicity stunt, insisting the department is following due process.

“The Chris Hani event was a symbolic handover for 10 beneficiaries. There are 2 560 beneficiaries in total and the department follows a phased approach to handing over certificates,” she said.

According to Sema, the department must complete internal procurement to appoint a service provider to print certificates with specific security features.

“Issuing is then concluded by department officials,” he said.

Sema acknowledged the growing frustration but asked for patience.

“The claims [of this being a publicity stunt] stem from the excitement and long wait for land. We are fully committed to the RLRP and ensuring each beneficiary receives a title deed.”

ALSO READ: Slovo Park informal settlement: Portfolio committee expresses project fears

Residents demand accountability

Despite the department’s assurances, residents say the lack of communication and repeated postponements have left them disillusioned.

“We want transparency and action. We were promised land. Now we want answers,” said Dhladhla.

NOW READ: Over 2 800 informal homes lost to fire: Government spends R99m on relief efforts