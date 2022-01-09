NGO helps Eastern Cape residents stranded by floods

Citizen Reporter

Gift of the Givers is helping East London residents with warm meals and sleeping bags after their homes were swept away by severe floods on Saturday.

Areas such as Mdantsane, Duncan Village in East London, Dutywa and Buffalo City Metro were hit by heavy flooding, leaving many homeless.

The disaster relief organisation said it received requests for help from community leaders, local mayors, Cogta MEC [ Xolile Nqatha] and Human Settlements Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi.

“Desperate residents tried in vain to salvage mud-damaged furniture, clothing, food, dishes, stationery and school uniforms, these essentials for day to day living are extremely difficult to come by in the current economic environment,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The Buffalo City Metro’s disaster management was excellent. They arranged five shelters and ensured accommodation for all affected.

“They accompanied our teams until midnight [Saturday] when we finished distribution of hot meals and Woolworths sleeping bags as an immediate intervention. More assistance will be provided today [Sunday].”

The Eastern Cape has been battered by tornados, flooding and storms causing extensive damage in Mthatha, Raymond Mhlaba Municipality, affecting areas such as Alice, Fort Beaufort, Middledrift and Adelaide.

According to Gift of the Givers, hundreds of homes, 49 clinics and three hospitals have been damaged.

“Gift of the Givers has provided substantial support but without public generosity, many of the homes will be inhabitable and the health facilities will remain in a state of disrepair.

“Gift of the Givers has moved its entire operation in the Eastern Cape to East London, commencing 10 January 2022.”

The SA Weather Service says harsh weather can be expected in the eastern and the northern parts of the Eastern Cape on Sunday.

Thunderstorms are expected in Matatiele, Barkley East, Maclear, Mthatha, and Elliot.

According to EWN, at least six people have died in the Eastern Cape floods so far.

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola. Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla.