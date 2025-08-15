Cape Town braces for cool weekend

While Cape Town will see cool conditions, other areas of the Western Cape will experience more varied temperatures.

Cape Town residents should prepare for a cool weekend with partly cloudy skies.

This is as the broader Western Cape faces isolated showers.

Cloudy conditions on Saturday

Forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela from the South African Weather Service (Saws) outlined the weekend weather pattern affecting Cape Town and the rest of the province.

“Western Cape on Saturday will be cloudy along the west coast with isolated showers,” Thobela said.

According to the forecaster, the Mother City will experience maximum temperatures of 15°C and minimum temperatures of 12°C on Saturday.

Saws’ forecasts show that the day will experience 70% humidity, with a 30% rain probability.

Northwest winds will continue with speeds reaching 10 knots and approximately 3mm of rainfall is anticipated.

Sunrise on Saturday is 7.23am with sunset at 6.17pm.

Sunday weather outlook

Sunday’s forecast shows similar conditions for Cape Town, with temperatures remaining steady.

The city will see maximum temperatures of 15°C but slightly cooler overnight conditions, with minimums dropping to 11°C.

“Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold, but it will be cool across the province on Sunday,” Thobela said.

According to Saws, Sunday’s conditions show reduced humidity at 55%, with northwest winds continuing at 5 knots.

No rain is expected.

Sunrise will occur at 7.22am with sunset at 6.18pm.

Western Cape weekend weather

While Cape Town maintains consistent cool conditions, other areas of the Western Cape will experience more varied temperatures over the weekend.

Vredendal will see warmer conditions on Saturday with a maximum of 18°C and a minimum of 12°C.

Sunday will bring even warmer weather to the area, with temperatures reaching 24°C and dropping to 10°C overnight.

Riversdale is forecast to have maximum temperatures of 20°C and minimum temperatures of 8°C on Saturday.

Sunday will see a slight increase, with maximums reaching 23°C while minimums remain at 8°C.

National weather context

Saws has issued a broader weather outlook for the weekend of 16-17 August 2025.

“Partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions are expected, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country,” it said.

