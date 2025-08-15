Weather alert: Fire danger, showers and storms this Saturday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 16 August 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned that Naledi in North West and Lephalale in Limpopo will see extreme fire risk while most provinces can expect isolated showers, thundershowers, and morning fog this Saturday.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 16 August 2025.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 15-16 August 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.#saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/HC2eV0vjgJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 15, 2025

Weather warnings: Saturday, 16 August

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected over Naledi Local Municipality in the North West and over Lephalale Local Municipality in Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 16 August:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, but warm in the extreme north. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers are expected.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning drizzle and fog along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool, but cloudy in the south-east. Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon, except in the northeast.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the morning in the south and central; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents, becoming cloudy in the east by the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience cloudy conditions in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the southwest.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the western and southern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the southern parts; otherwise, the weather will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold with light rain over the western and southwestern parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in places, but cloudy along the coast. It will become fine in the west by evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog patches in places in the west; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered south-east of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the northern interior; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the extreme northeast. It will be cloudy in the west.