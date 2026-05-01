From fog to gales, provinces face mixed weather as Winter looms

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued only one weather warning.

While winter is still coming, the cold weather which enveloped parts of the country is beginning to dissipate slightly with warmer temperatures and weather forecasts for most parts of the country, but not enough to pack those jerseys and jackets away.

However, the weather is likely to get colder when winter finally arrives.

Warning

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued only one weather warning for Saturday.

Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 Warning for damaging coastal winds, leading to localised disruption to beachfront activities, is expected between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas on Sunday morning.

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 2 May 2026.

Gauteng

Gauteng will experience patches of morning fog in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog in places on the Highveld, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but warm on the Lowveld.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will have morning fog in the south-western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

North West

The North West will be fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State

Residents can anticipate fine and cold to cool weather.

Northern Cape

Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, but moderate to fresh southerly during the afternoon.

Western Cape

Cloudy in the west with light rain at times in the Cape Peninsula, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, reaching strong between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas, but gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas until late afternoon.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Fine and warm. The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light southerly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

Fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming light southerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly in the morning, otherwise light to moderate easterly to north-easterly.