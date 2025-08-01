Cape Town in for cool, cloudy weekend with strong winds

Despite the dry weekend, Saws cautioned those heading out to sea or along the coast to be on the alert.

Cape Town residents can expect a chilly but mostly dry weekend, as fine and cold conditions continue across the Western Cape, with a warning of rough seas and strong winds for coastal areas, the South African Weather Service (Saws) said.

Saws forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela told The Citizen that the weekend weather will remain “partly cloudy and cold to cool”, with no significant rainfall expected until Monday.

“From Friday, cloudy conditions will be confined to the south coast. Otherwise, it will be fine and cold, with windy conditions and a possibility of some damaging waves along the coastal areas that may result in difficulty in navigation at sea until 3 August,” said Thobela.

Clear Saturday

On Saturday, Cape Town will enjoy mostly clear skies early on, with high-level clouds moving in throughout the day.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 20°C, while the mercury may drop to around 8°C overnight. Winds will remain moderate, blowing at about 5 knots from the east and northeast.

Sunday will bring more overcast conditions. Temperatures will range from a minimum of 12°C in the early morning to a high of 19°C during the day.

Winds are expected to strengthen slightly, reaching 15 knots in the afternoon and evening from the north-northwest.

Humidity levels will vary, dropping as low as 35% on Saturday afternoon but rising sharply to 80% by Sunday evening as cloud cover increases ahead of the next cold front.

Warning for coastal waters

Despite the dry weekend, Saws cautioned those heading out to sea or along the coast to be on the alert.

“There’s a possibility of some damaging waves, which may cause difficulty in navigation,” Thobela said, noting that these conditions will persist into early next week.

Widespread rain is expected on Monday, marking the return of wetter winter conditions for the city.

