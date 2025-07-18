Cold snap and clouds: Cape Town braces for chilly, windy weekend

The approaching cold front will bring increased cloud cover and stronger winds to coastal areas.

Cape Town residents can expect a weekend of cold, clear skies followed by windy and cloudy conditions as a cold front begins to push into the Western Cape on Sunday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws) forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela, the province is in for a partly cloudy and cold Friday, followed by a fine and cold Saturday, but will remain partly cloudy along the south coast.

But the calm conditions won’t last.

“On Sunday, a cold front approaches the Western Cape from the west, resulting in cloudy, cold and windy conditions along the coastal areas of the province,” Thobela told The Citizen.

Clear skies for most of Saturday

Saturday will start cold, with morning temperatures dipping to 8°C before rising to a crisp 19°C by the afternoon.

Clear skies will dominate throughout the day, with no rainfall expected. Winds will be light and southeasterly, averaging around 9 km/h.

Humidity will ease from 80% in the early hours to a dry 40% by 2pm, offering ideal conditions for outdoor activities—although residents should bundle up in the morning and evening, with temperatures expected to drop back to 13°C by 8pm.

Cold front looms on Sunday

Sunday’s forecast marks a noticeable shift, it may feel brisker as the cold front begins to make its presence known.

While temperatures remain similar, ranging between 8°C and 18°C, wind direction will begin to shift southwest by midday before turning westerly in the evening.

The approaching cold front will bring increased cloud cover and stronger winds to coastal areas.

Humidity levels will rise again, peaking at 80% by Sunday night.

Despite the changing conditions, no rainfall is forecast, and skies will remain mostly clear until late evening, when they turn partly cloudy.

