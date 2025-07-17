Weather alert: Damaging coastal waves and very cold weather in EC on Mandela Day

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 18 July 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Mandela Day, Friday, 18 July 2025.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves affecting small vessels between Alexander Bay and East London. Very cold conditions and scattered showers are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow: 17 – 18 July 2025.

Isolated to scattered rain & thundershowers are expected over the central, eastern and south-western parts of the country. With a possibility of damaging interior winds & damaging waves along the coastal areas. #saws pic.twitter.com/V5IfkXfuUA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 17, 2025

Weather warnings, Mandela Day, Friday, 18 July

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea, and small vessels are at risk of taking on water and capsising in localities expected to be Alexander Bay and East London.

Advisories

Very cold conditions are expected in certain areas of the northeastern Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 18 July:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and cool weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and cool-to-warm conditions, becoming cloudy with drizzle in the east from the evening.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches in the central parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and cool to cold conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches over the western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold but fine in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather in the south-west with fog patches in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold but cool over the West Coast District. Isolated showers and rain can be expected in the extreme southwest and southeast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to cold, but cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast west of Gqeberha.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in the northeast; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cold, but cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and rain in the east. It will be very cold in places over the northern high ground.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior where it will be cloudy.