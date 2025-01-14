Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, flooding and infrastructure damage and high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 15 January 2025.

Severe thunderstorms and high fire danger conditions are forecast for Wednesday, bringing heavy downpours, flooding, and infrastructure damage to multiple regions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Wednesday, 15 January

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a orange level five warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and damaging winds leading to flooding of roads and settlements, closure of bridges and roads, and damage to infrastructure, and major travel disruptions are expected over the Ehlanzeni District of Mpumalanga.

A yellow level 4 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and damaging winds leading to flooding of roads and settlements, closure of bridges and roads, damage to infrastructure, and major travel disruptions are expected over the Mopani District and the eastern parts of the Vhembe District of Limpopo and the extreme eastern Highveld of Mpumalanga.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and damaging winds leading to localised flooding of roads and settlements and localised damage to infrastructure are expected over the northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape and in places over the western Free State.

ALSO READ: Limpopo premier warns about Cyclone Dikeledi, but Weather Service says not to panic

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 15 January:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with scattered thundershowers from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/pBwXuABvkl — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2025

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread along the escarpment and in the Lowveld. It will be very hot in places in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/tfakOWJNXa — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2025

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the west in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northwest.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/ZqdqF60shs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2025

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the west in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the northwest.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/7aWuH5ozSI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2025

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/oor6EasbPe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2025

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated to scattered showers and rain along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning. It will become fine and warm in the west by the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/ls1IJBr2J0 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2025

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and rain but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy in the extreme northwest; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 15/01/2025 pic.twitter.com/MsmhqiMB1M — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 14, 2025

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm but partly cloudy in the west. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon.