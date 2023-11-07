Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, emergency services on high alert

Potential threats of the severe thunderstorms include localised flooding, hail, strong winds and or heavy rain.

Saws has issued several impact-based warnings for Tuesday for several areas. . Photo: iStock

Gauteng residents have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorm on Tuesday.

The rainy conditions come after hot weather conditions over the weekend.

Regional weather forecaster Gauteng Weather shared the details of the adverse weather conditions on X.

“The SA Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday, 7 November 2023 with rain probability of 60%. Potential threats include hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours and localised flooding.”

⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS!!!



📆WHEN: TUESDAY, 7 NOVEMBER 2023



📈RAIN PROBABILITY: 60%



📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG



🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:

•HAIL

•DAMAGING WINDS

•HEAVY DOWNPOURS

Impact warnings

Saws has issued several impact-based warnings for Tuesday for several areas.

“Orange Level 5 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours leading to severe lightning, localized flooding of roads, settlements and low-lying areas in the extreme south-eastern part of the North West Province, extreme southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng Highveld as well as the north-west parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

The weather service said the severe weather conditions are also expected over the eastern parts of the Free State

“Other conditions may include large amount of small hail and strong damaging winds.”

A Yellow Level 2 warning has also been issued by Saws for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours resulting in localized flooding are expected over the eastern and central parts of both Free State and North West, extreme south-western parts of Limpopo, northern parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga Highveld and central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Precautions

Traffic is likely to be impacted by the severe thunderstorms with the Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urging motorists to take extra precautions when driving.

“Most roads will be wet and slippery. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, keep to the prescribed speed limit and also extend a safe following distance. Avoid crossing areas which might be flooded.”

Mulaudzi has also urged residents, especially those living along river streams to be cautions during the thunderstorms.

“Our residents in our low-lying areas, we urge them to avoid crossing river streams and also to monitor young kids to stay away from river streams.

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), we remain on high alert together with our specialised water related unit, which responds to water related emergencies on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city to make sure that we can be able to respond to all emergencies that might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi said.

