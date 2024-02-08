Weather update: Thunderstorms and flooding expected across most of SA

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

South Africans should be wary of severe thunderstorms that may lead to flooding, on Friday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, possible strong damaging winds, hail and excessive lightning that may result in localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, structural damages (homes, car ports, etc.), falling trees blocking major roads, as well as localised service disruptions due to power surges, over the central and eastern parts of North West, the eastern parts of Free State, Gauteng, the south-western parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga Highveld and escarpment areas, as well as the western and southern parts of KwaZulu- Natal.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, the extreme south-western parts of North-West, southwestern parts of Free State, and the north- western parts of the Eastern Cape.

⛈️🌧️Weather outlook for Friday, 09 February 2024.

Weather outlook for Friday, 09 February 2024.

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered to isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, as well as isolated showers along the south coast of the Western Cape. Otherwise, fine and hot.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy at first with morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west.

North West Province:

Cloudy in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the eastern parts, becoming fine in the western interior from the afternoon.

It will be very hot in places over the eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the evening.

Western Cape:

Morning rain along the extreme south-western parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy over the extreme south-western parts and along the south coast.

Rain is expected along the south coast in the evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Warm in places in the northern interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool along the coast where it will be cloudy.

The wind along the coast will be light westerly, becoming moderate to fresh southwesterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm north of the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with light rain in places.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate southwesterly from the south.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north.

It will become cloudy in the afternoon with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, reaching strong to near-gale in places north of Durban. It will become moderate to fresh southwesterly in the extreme south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.