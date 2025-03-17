Joburg emergency services on high alert amid severe weather warning for Gauteng

A yellow level 2 warning for severe weather conditions in Gauteng.

The South African Weather Service has issued warnings for disruptive rain and severe thunderstorms in parts of the country. Picture: iStock

Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, Free State, Northern Cape, Western Cape and Gauteng residents have been warned to prepare for severe weather, with Johannesburg Emergency Services on high alert.

The provinces will experience Isolated showers and thundershowers with the possibility of flash flooding in low-lying areas.

Warning

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe weather conditions.

“Severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible areas, as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock are expected over the Mpumalanga escarpment and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.”

Emergency services

The adverse weather conditions are expected to create severe traffic congestion on Gauteng’s roads.

Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said they are on high alert.

“So far, no major incidents have been reported overnight and this morning throughout the city of Johannesburg due to severe thunderstorms. We still remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city.

“We are still pleading with our motorists to continue to exercise caution while driving. Avoid crossing roads and low-lying bridges which might be flooded. Ou residents in our low-lying areas to avoid crossing river streams while conducting their daily activities,” Mulaudzi said.

Precautions

Mulaudzi urged people to take precautions.

“From our side as the as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies that might occur together with our disaster management monitoring teams and our aquatic rescue unit which responds to water-related emergencies.”

Gauteng

Gauteng’s weather is cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga

Morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but scattered over escarpment except in the Lowveld where it will be warm.

Limpopo

Saws said Limpopo will experience morning fog patches along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West

The North West will be cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State

Residents can anticipate cloudy and cool to warm weather with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the northwest.

Northern Cape

Cloudy in the extreme east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts but scattered in the south-east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly, becoming strong in the afternoon

Western Cape

Cloudy and cool to warm over the eastern interior, with a chance of light rainfall in the morning and isolated showers and rain in the afternoon. It will be partly cloudy and warm in the western parts but cool along the southern coastline.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly but light to moderate south-westerly along the south.

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with isolated thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the north. Along the coast isolated showers and rain are expected.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly, becoming moderate easterly in the late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape

The weather in the eastern half of the Eastern Cape will be cloudy and cool with scattered thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly north of East London, otherwise moderate south-westerly, spreading to Port St Johns by evening.

KwaZulu-Natal

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh, easterly to north-easterly.

