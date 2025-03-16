Flash floods in Joburg as residents urged to take precautions

The city experienced consistent downpours last week, which continued into the weekend.

Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) reported several flash floods across low-lying areas in the city following heavy downpours and adverse weather conditions.

The city experienced consistent downpours last week, which continued into the weekend. Emergency services remain on high alert for any incidents.

Flash floods

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said that while no major incidents were reported, they remain on high alert for any emergencies that might occur.

“It’s raining on most parts of the city of Johannesburg. Most roads are wet and slippery with flash floods reported in some low-lying areas.”

Precautions

Mulaudzi urged people to take precaution during the rainy weather.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving. Avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges. Our residents in our low-lying areas are urged to avoid crossing river streams while conducting daily activities.”

Joburg havoc

Earlier this month, heavy rain wreaked havoc in several areas in Gauteng, with floodwaters affecting Randpark Ridge, Newlands, Strubens Valley, Weltevredenpark, Jukskei Park and Witkoppen Road.

There were several reports of wall collapses in Joburg.

In a video shared with The Citizen, a wall collapsed in Randpark Ridge, resulting in horses running free in a residential complex. The complex has a plot next to it.

In Jukskei Park, north of Johannesburg, the Platina Bridge was flooded by the heavy rains, with one motorist almost being washed away.

The concrete barricades on the Platina Bridge were swept away as the Klein Jukskei River burst its banks during the storm.

However, nobody was injured. The motorist who was washed away was saved by the emergency team. His car had to be pulled out of the river by a tow truck.

High alert

Mulaudzi said they will be on high alert.

“From our side as the as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS), we remain on high alert, monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies that might occur together with our disaster management monitoring teams and our aquatic rescue unit which assists with water-related emergencies.”

Mulaudzi has also urged residents to contact the city of Joburg’s Emergency Services call centre at (011) 375-5911.

