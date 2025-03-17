No severe weather warnings, but showers and thundershowers expected

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 18 March 2025.

Saws hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for tomorrow, but scattered and isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in many parts of the country.

Meanwhile fire danger alerts remain high in parts of the Northern and Western Cape.

⛈️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 17 – 18 March 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with possible severe thunderstorms over the KZN, Northern Cape & Mpumalanga. #saws pic.twitter.com/cWFyL4dsy6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 17, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 18 March

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over Nama Khoi and Kamiesberg local municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as Swartland, Bergrivier and Stellenbosch local municipalities of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 18 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in places, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershower.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect to wake up to cloudy conditions with fog over the Highveld and along the escarpment, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will start off cloudy, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the Lowveld and the northern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience partly cloudy and cool to warm weather, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in east and central.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions along the south coast and eastern parts in the morning, otherwise it will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot over the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Eastern Cape residents can expect morning fog patches in places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated thundershowers in the extreme north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start off with morning fog in places, otherwise it will be partly cloudy with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior. Isolated thundershowers are expected in the north by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but with isolated showers and thundershowers in the northern and eastern parts.