Severe thunderstorms to lash North West and Free State as cold, unsettled conditions sweep across most provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 7 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued its regional forecast for Tuesday, 7 April 2026.

Saws forecast a Yellow Level 2 severe thunderstorm warning in effect and a mix of cold, cloudy and unsettled conditions expected across most of the country’s provinces.

Impact-based warnings

South Africans living in or travelling through parts of North West and the Free State should brace for a dangerous Tuesday.

Saws issued a Yellow Level 2 impact-based warning, cautioning that “severe thunderstorms with strong damaging wind, hail, excessive lightning and heavy downpours leading to possible flooding, as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock are expected over the south-western parts of North West and the north-western parts of Free State.”

Provincial weather forecast

Here is what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 7 April.

Gauteng

Most of Gauteng is in for a cool and overcast Tuesday.

While the extreme north of the province will remain warm, Saws warned the rest of the province can expect “cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers”.

Residents should also note that the expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.

Mpumalanga

Mpumalanga faces a layered and unsettled start to the day.

Saws warned of “morning fog along the escarpment” with conditions turning cloudy and cool to cold as the day develops.

Residents should prepare for “scattered showers and thundershowers” throughout.

Limpopo

Limpopo can expect a similarly foggy morning before conditions shift.

Saws forecast “morning fog along the southern escarpment” giving way to a cloudy day that will remain cool to warm with “isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers” developing through the day.

North West

North West presents a split picture for Tuesday.

While much of the province will be partly cloudy and warm with only isolated showers and thundershowers, residents in the east face a different outlook altogether.

Saws warned that conditions “will be cloudy” in the eastern parts, where showers will be more scattered.

Free State

The Free State faces a mixed and at times hazardous Tuesday.

Morning fog patches are expected in the east, where it will also be cloudy, while the rest of the province will be partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Saws forecasts “isolated showers and thundershowers” for much of the province.

Northern Cape

The Northern Cape offers the most settled conditions in the country on Tuesday.

Saws described the central and eastern parts as partly cloudy, with the rest of the province expected to be “fine and warm to hot”.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are forecast only in the north of the province.

Coastal winds, however, will be a factor. The weather service noted winds “will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong in the morning and evening”.

Western Cape

The Western Cape looks ahead to one of the finer days in the country.

Saws forecast conditions will be “partly cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot” with cooler pockets possible “in places along the south coast and Cape Peninsula”.

Coastal winds will shift and strengthen through the day.

“The wind along the coast will be light and variable along the south coast in the early morning, becoming moderate to fresh easterly, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, reaching strong along the south-west coast,” Saws said.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Eastern Cape (western half)

The western half of the Eastern Cape can expect a largely fine Tuesday, with some early-morning cloud over the interior.

Saws forecast conditions will be “fine and warm, but cool in places in the south” as the day progresses.

Coastal winds will also shift through the day.

“The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming moderate to fresh south-easterly in the afternoon,” according to Saws.

Eastern Cape (eastern half)

The eastern half of the province faces a cloudier and cooler Tuesday than its western counterpart.

Saws warned of “cloudy with light morning rain and isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the north-east” while the rest of the region will be partly cloudy and cool.

“The wind along the coast will be light and variable in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly,” Saws noted.

KwaZulu-Natal

KwaZulu-Natal rounds out a largely cold and wet Tuesday for the eastern seaboard.

Saws described conditions as “cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain” with rainfall becoming more scattered along the coast.

Coastal winds will vary considerably by location and time of day.

“The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly in the morning, otherwise southerly to south-easterly but northerly to north-easterly in the south in the evening,” Saws said.

The province’s expected UVB sunburn index is “moderate”.