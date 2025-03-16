Monday weather blues: Severe thunderstorms, rain and flooding expected across SA

Monday will see isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms in most parts of the country.

Severe weather patterns have cause devastating flooding and claimed the lives of three people in KwaZulu-Natal this past week. More bad weather are however predicted for Monday, 17 March 2025.

Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected across several provinces, including Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, the North West, Free State, Northern Cape, and Western Cape, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Yellow Level 2 weather warning: Rain and thunderstorms

The weather service has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms leading to the localised flooding of susceptible areas, as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood, and livestock, are expected over the Mpumalanga escarpment and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal as well as the north-eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Weather update for today and tomorrow, 16-17 March 2025:

Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in most parts of the country. ⚠️Severe thunderstorms over the central and eastern parts.#saws #saweather pic.twitter.com/3trjLGfHRv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 16, 2025

The weather in your province: Monday, 17 March 2025

Gauteng:

Expect a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Pretoria: 16°C — 22°C

Johannesburg: 14°C — 20°C

Vereeniging: 15°C — 21°C

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment. Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, warmer on the Lowveld.

Mbombela: 16°C — 23°C

Ermelo: 13°C — 20°C

Emalahleni: 14°C — 21°C

Standerton: 14°C — 20°C

Skukuza: 20°C — 28°C

Limpopo:

Morning fog patches along the escarpment. Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, excluding the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

Polokwane: 14°C — 22°C

Phalaborwa: 18°C — 29°C

Tzaneen: 14°C — 24°C

Musina: 15°C — 23°C

Lephalale: 17°C — 26°C

Mokopane: 16°C — 24°C

North West:

Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Klerksdorp: 14°C — 25°C

Potchefstroom: 13°C — 24°C

Mahikeng: 15°C — 25°C

Rustenburg: 15°C — 25°C

Vryburg: 15°C — 25°C

Free State:

Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, isolated in the north-west.

Bloemfontein: 15°C — 25°C

Welkom: 15°C — 25°C

Bethlehem: 12°C — 22°C

Northern Cape:

Cloudy in the extreme east. Partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts, scattered in the south-east. Moderate southerly winds along the coast, becoming strong in the afternoon.

Upington: 21°C — 31°C

Kimberley: 17°C — 26°C

De Aar: 16°C — 26°C

Alexander Bay: 19°C — 24°C

Springbok: 14°C — 30°C

Calvinia: 14°C — 29°C

Sutherland: 12°C — 25°C

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool to warm over the eastern interior with a chance of light morning rain, shifting to isolated showers in the afternoon.

Partly cloudy and warm in the western parts, cool along the southern coastline. Coastal winds: moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly, light to moderate south-westerly along the south.

Cape Town: 15°C — 24°C

Vredendal: 15°C — 30°C

Riversdale: 18°C — 24°C

George: 16°C — 22°C

Worcester: 16°C — 28°C

Beaufort West: 18°C — 25°C

Oudtshoorn: 19°C — 27°C

Eastern Cape:

Cloudy and cool with scattered thundershowers. Coastal wind: moderate north-easterly north of East London, with moderate south-westerly spreading to Port St Johns by evening.

Gqeberha: 19°C — 22°C

Makhanda: 17°C — 22°C

Cradock: 15°C — 24°C

Graaff-Reinet: 15°C — 25°C

East London: 20°C — 23°C

Port St Johns: 17°C — 23°C

Umtata: 13°C — 22°C

Komani: 12°C — 24°C

Qonce: 17°C — 23°C

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior. Cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, scattered in the west and south. Coastal wind: moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly.