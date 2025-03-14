Weather alert: KZN faces more rain as level 4 disruptive rain warning issued

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 15 March 2025.

KwaZulu-Natal will continue being battered with the severe weather that has left trail of destruction and claimed at least one life as a level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall was issued. It may lead to flooding, infrastructure damage, and mudslides.

North West, Free State, and Northern Cape should also brace for severe thunderstorms and possible flooding, with damage to infrastructure and property expected. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather update for Saturday, 14 March 2025: Isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in most parts of RSA ⚠️Severe thunderstorms, disruptive rain, storm surge and damaging winds and waves. #saws #saweather pic.twitter.com/nRgJE6PRle — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) March 14, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 15 March

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for disruptive rainfall leading to flooding of roads and settlements; damage to infrastructure and mudslides are expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, except the extreme north coast.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for severe thunderstorms leading to localised flooding of susceptible areas, as well as localised damage to infrastructure, settlements (informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock are expected over the western and central parts of the North West, the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape and the southern and central parts of Free State.

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging wind and waves resulting in disruption to ports, and difficulty in navigation of small to medium vessels is expected between Plettenberg Bay and Mazeppa Bay in the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 1 warning has been issued for storm surge, which is expected in places between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward, resulting in localised flooding in low-lying areas and localised disruption to harbours/ports.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire conditions are expected over Langeberg and Kannaland municipalities in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 15 March:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather in the extreme north-east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south, as well as over the Western Bushveld.

North West:

Cloudy and warm weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east, otherwise scattered.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will experience morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central parts, but cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather along the west and south-west coast and adjacent interior in the morning with fog patches; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and eastern parts from the afternoon but scattered over the eastern interior. It will be hot over the central and eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the extreme southwest.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy with a chance of rain along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold to cool with scattered showers and rain.