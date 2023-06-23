Level 2 warning for wind and waves in parts of Western Cape

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves in parts of the Western Cape this weekend.

“The South Atlantic high pressure is dominating over the south-western parts of the Western Cape over the weekend,” warned the weather service.

Strong to near-gale force south-easterly winds are expected on Sunday morning and becoming gale force overnight into Monday between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Along these winds, south-westerly waves with significant heights are expected and will subside on Monday afternoon.

“However, the combination of these winds and quick successive steep waves will result in very rough and choppy seas that may lead to difficulty in navigation for small vessels and localised disruptions at ports,” warned the weather service.

Yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves is expected between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas. Valid from 25-06-2023 @ 08:00 SAST until 26-06-2023 @ 23:59 SAST.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Siyancuma, !Kheis, Kai !Garib and Dawid kruiper Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape on Saturday.

“Conditions are such that the FDI index is above 75. Under these conditions, fires may develop and spread rapidly, resulting in damage to property and possible loss of human and animal life.”

Saturday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog over the Highveld, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Limpopo: Morning fog over the south-western parts, otherwise fine and cool to warm weather.

North West: Morning fog patches in the north-east, otherwise fine and cool to warm weather.

Free State: Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool weather.

Northern Cape: Morning fog along the coast and the southern high ground, otherwise fine and cool to warm weather. It will be windy over the interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly Cloudy with light rain along the south-west coast at first, spreading to the south-coast from the afternoon, otherwise fine.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-easterly from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Windy in places over interior, otherwise fine and cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the south from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool, becoming partly cloudy south of escarpment in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light and variable in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Fine and cool but warm weather in places, becoming partly cloudy along the south coast by evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming south-westerly from the south mid-morning, spreading to Cape St Lucia by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: high.