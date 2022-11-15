WATCH: Section of R559 near Mohlakeng collapses due to heavy rain

Citizen Reporter

The Gauteng department of roads and transport has announced the closure of the R559 near Mohlakeng in Randfontein after it partially collapsed due to the heavy rains.

“The R559 partially collapsed while the R28 is flooded after the province endured heavy rains that resulted in damages to the road infrastructure. The teams are currently on site investigating the measure of the damage. The R559 road will remain closed until further notice,” said transport and logistics MEC Kedibone Diale-Tlabela in a statement on Saturday.

“With more rain anticipated over the weekend, the department would like to urge residents and motorists to be on high alert and to avoid crossing flooded bridges and roads, reduce speed, increase the following distances and turn on the headlights when driving in rainy conditions.”

ALSO READ: The rainy season is here – driving tips to stay safe on wet roads

The road closure will be as follows:

Soft road closure at R559 and Gold Street Intersection

Hard road closure at R559 and the last Toekomsrus access Intersection

Hard road closure at R559 and Main Road Intersection

Motorists were also urged to avoid the Wierda Road bridge over N14 highway (between Ashwood & Unitas turn off) as the bridge, as it was sagging due to a suspected sinkhole.

The suspected sinkhole is in the military area.

Watch the video below, taken by Nigel Sibanda:

Heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, with heavy downpours, excessive lightning and damaging winds over the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

“Heavy downpours may result in flash flooding in areas where the ground is already saturated. Minor vehicle accidents may be possible. Localised service disruption due to power surges/disruptions as well as cause danger to life,” warned the weather service on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Level 2 warning: Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain to hit parts of KZN