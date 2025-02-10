News flash: Severe thunderstorm warning for entire Gauteng province

Gauteng and parts of several other provinces should brace for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain later on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and several other provinces on Monday, 10 February.

According to the weather service, the expected thunderstorms are accompanied by the threat of heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, as well as excessive lightning.

⚠️ ALERT: THE SA WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED A WARNING FOR THE POSSIBILITY OF SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS



📅 WHEN: MONDAY, 10/2/2025



📈RAIN PROBABILITY: 50%



📍AREA: ENTIRE GAUTENG



🔴POTENTIAL THREATS:

•HAIL

•HEAVY DOWNPOURS

•DAMAGING WINDS

•EXCESSIVE LIGHTNING — Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) February 9, 2025

Severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng and other parts of SA

The expected downpours could lead to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges.

The disruptive rainfall could also result in damage to property and infrastructure due to localised flooding.

The affected areas include:

Entire Gauteng province;

Eastern parts of the Free State and North West;

South western Bushveld of Limpopo; western Highveld of Mpumalanga; and

The extreme western and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws has urged residents to act quickly to safeguard themselves and their properties.

How to stay safe when lightning strikes