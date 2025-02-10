News flash: Severe thunderstorm warning for entire Gauteng province
Gauteng and parts of several other provinces should brace for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain later on Monday.
The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Gauteng and several other provinces on Monday, 10 February.
According to the weather service, the expected thunderstorms are accompanied by the threat of heavy rain, hail, damaging winds, as well as excessive lightning.
Severe thunderstorm warning for Gauteng and other parts of SA
The expected downpours could lead to localised flooding of susceptible low-lying areas, roads and bridges.
The disruptive rainfall could also result in damage to property and infrastructure due to localised flooding.
The affected areas include:
- Entire Gauteng province;
- Eastern parts of the Free State and North West;
- South western Bushveld of Limpopo; western Highveld of Mpumalanga; and
- The extreme western and north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.
Saws has urged residents to act quickly to safeguard themselves and their properties.
How to stay safe when lightning strikes
- Seek shelter: The most crucial thing is to take cover indoors, ideally in a basement or strong building away from doors, windows and electrical equipment. You can also seek shelter in a car with a roof.
- Stay away from trees and power wires: If you’re driving, pull over to a safe spot away from power wires and trees.
- Avoid water: Stay away from ponds, lakes and other bodies of water.
- Avoid electrical appliances: Don’t use corded phones, computers, TVs or other electrical equipment.
- Avoid elevated areas: Stay off hills, mountain ridges, and peaks.
- Avoid concrete: Don’t lie on concrete floors or lean on concrete walls.
- Avoid metal objects: Stay away from power lines, barbed wire fences, and windmills.
- Protect your pets: Remove metal collars, leashes, or harnesses.
- Use the 30/30 rule: If you see lightning, count to 30 before hearing thunder. If you can’t count to 30, go indoors. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after hearing the last clap of thunder.
