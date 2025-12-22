Insurance Association urges homeowners to storm-proof properties as severe weather intensifies

South Africa’s shifting summer weather is forcing homeowners to rethink how they maintain their properties to minimise storm damage.

The current summer weather in South Africa has many consumers wondering why they ever complained about winter and wanted it to be summer. Now it is summer, but a summer of storms with very little sunshine in between, making it essential for homeowners to storm-proof their homes to avoid further damage.

South Africa continues to experience a noticeable shift in weather patterns, moving from our predominantly hot, dry summers to the recently unprecedented weather conditions characterised by frequent and extreme rainfall, leading to storms, flooding and severe lightning, Themba Palagangwe, general manager for governance and transformation of the South African Insurance Association (SAIA), says.

“The shift is no longer an abstract forecast, but a daily reality with the potential to cause significant damage to infrastructure and property. Media reports from every province consistently detail the widespread damage caused by these events, from major roadways washed away in the Eastern Cape to homes and infrastructure severely impacted in Gauteng and beyond.

Stormwater management is vital to storm-proof your property

“It is evident that these extreme weather events pose a significant risk to personal safety, vehicles and most significantly, property. Consumers are urged to remember to protect their assets and take extra precautions during this rainy season. To help mitigate these risks, SAIA urges consumers to adopt proactive measures to protect their assets.”

Palagangwe points out that stormwater management is vital as excessive rainfall can exceed the soil’s capacity to absorb more water. When this happens, water flows over the surface, leading to potential property damage, soil erosion, and flooding when the rate of incoming water exceeds the drainage system’s capacity to clear it.

Therefore, he says, it is essential to redirect floodwater effectively by:

installing a stormwater drainage system in the yard

installing weepholes on walls

installing channels and drains that will direct water to stormwater drains

ensuring the yard slope directs water away from the house.

Also, storm-proof boundary walls – this is how

He warns that boundary wall areas are also easily affected by storms if they are not constructed according to prescribed building regulations. To enhance the resilience of boundary walls, homeowners and builders must ensure that all boundary walls, especially those taller than 1.8 meters, are constructed on foundations designed and approved by a qualified engineer.

“It is also better if the boundary wall has expansion joints that allow walls to withstand pressure from water saturation, ensuring that the wall does not collapse. Additionally, property elevation through raised platforms or thoughtful landscaping can greatly reduce the impact of flooding, providing an added layer of protection during extreme weather events such as storms.”

As an extra precaution, Palagangwe says homeowners are urged to prioritise regular property maintenance as a defence against storm damage by:

Clearing the gutters and downpipes of leaves and debris to allow water to flow freely and prevent overflow that can lead to roof and interior flooding.

Maintain the roof by replacing cracked tiles, fixing leaks and securing flashing, as a damaged roof is highly vulnerable to water seepage during heavy rain.

Additionally, you should secure or store outdoor items, such as garden furniture, as they can block drains or become hazardous in high winds.

Ensure your property is storm-proof if you go away

“With many activities keeping us away from home during the festive season, always remember to close windows when leaving your property to prevent wind-driven rain from causing internal damage.

“Windows are particularly vulnerable to hailstorms, which can shatter glass, crack roof tiles and destroy items left outdoors. Furthermore, accumulated hail can block gutters and drainage systems, including weepholes, which prevent water from moving easily.”

Palagangwe says the non-life insurance industry provides crucial solutions to protect consumers from financial loss due to unforeseen circumstances. “Therefore, SAIA encourages consumers to engage with non-life insurers and/or brokers for appropriate insurance products, familiarise themselves with their existing insurance contracts and ensure their insurance premiums are up-to-date.”