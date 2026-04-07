Weather alert: Northern Cape braces for storms

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) says a yellow level 2 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms with strong winds, hail, and heavy downpours in the Northern Cape.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 8 April 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 07-08 April 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers ⚠️ Severe Thunderstorms#saws #SAWeatherService pic.twitter.com/07jVPN17la — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 7, 2026

Weather warnings: Wednesday, 8 April 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with strong, damaging winds, hail, excessive lightning and possible heavy downpours leading to localised damage to property, vehicles, and livestock, as well as localised flooding, which are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Swartland, Bergrivier, Drakenstein and Beaufort West municipalities in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 8 April 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the west.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be partly cloudy along the coast.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect fine weather along the south coast with morning fog; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places along the west coast. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will start with morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be fine along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will start with morning fog in places south of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers over the interior but scattered in the northwest.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning and evening fog in places over the interior; otherwise, the conditions will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the extreme west and north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.