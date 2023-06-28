SA Weather Service issues level 2 warning for disruptive snow

By Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for disruptive snow over the southern Drakensberg in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

This, according to the weather service, will lead to closure of some road network and mountain pass as well as isolated loss of the venerable livestock.

Areas of potential impacts include Molteno, Barkley East, Lady Grey and Matatitele.

Counterparts of the SA Weather Service in Lesotho have also issued a forecast for bitterly cold temperatures with heavy snowfall over Lesotho, and these conditions may spill over to QwaQwa in the north-eastern Free State.

“The public and small stock framers are advised that cold, wet and windy conditions can be expected over the Western Cape and the western parts of Northern Cape,” warned the weather service.

A yellow level 1 warning has also been issued for damaging winds over the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, leading to increased risk of localised spreading of runaway fires.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy weather in the morning, otherwise fine and cool but warm in places over the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and cool but warm weather in places in the Lowveld.

North West: Partly cloudy and cold to cool weather.

Free State: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers except the northern parts.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers except the northern eastern parts, becoming partly cloudy and cold to cool with fog patches over the southern parts in the evening.

The Wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cold with rain and isolated to scattered showers, except in the extreme eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: low.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool weather in places, otherwise partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate northwesterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from late morning.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool in the south-east during the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain in the north, but very cold with snow over the north-eastern high ground.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly and cool but warm in the north-east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershower.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly, becoming south-westerly in the extreme south in the afternoon, spreading northwards towards evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low