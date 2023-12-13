Weather

Weather update: Severe thundershowers and hail expected on Thursday, storms until Saturday

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Thunderstorm, rain

The South African Weather Service issued warnings for severe thunderstorms. Photo: iStock

South Africans can expect partly cloudy and warm weather, with thundershowers over the central and eastern parts of the country until Saturday.

For Thursday, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible strong damaging wind and hail resulting in localised damage to properties over the south-western part of the North West Province, central and southern Free State, and extending to the eastern half of the Eastern Cape.

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in places on the Highveld.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the far west where it will be hot.

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and hot but it will be partly cloudy in the extreme east where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated to scattered showers and rain along the south coast and adjacent interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to southwesterly becoming south-easterly along the west coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool, but warm in the north. Isolated showers and rain are expected from mid-morning.

The wind along the coast will be Light north-westerly early morning, otherwise fresh to strong south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Morning fog in places south of the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but windy north of the escarpment. It will become cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be Light to moderate north-easterly, becoming fresh to strong south-westerly from mid-morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm but hot in places in the east becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be Moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south towards afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate

