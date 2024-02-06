Tshwane residents urged to take precautions as heatwave hits city

The mercury in Johannesburg is also expected to hit the high thirties with a minimum of 18°C and peaking at 33°C on Wednesday

The warning comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that a heatwave with persistently high temperatures. Photo: iStock

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department has urged residents to take extra precautions amid a heatwave in the city with the mercury expected to hit 37 ºC in some areas.

This comes after the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned that a heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng, the western highveld of Mpumalanga, central and western parts of Limpopo and the eastern parts of both the North West and the Free State until Sunday.

The heatwave is also likely to put pressure on the electricity grid as Eskom battles to keep the lights on juggling the load shedding schedule between Stage 2 and Stage 3.

In its regional forecast, Saws also warned that extremely high fire danger conditions in places over the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the north-western interior of the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and south-western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Heatwave

Tshwane Emergency Services spokesperson Charles Mabaso said the heatwave may cause dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

“The Emergency Services Department has noted that temperatures in areas such as Hammanskraal are anticipated to rise to 37 ºC. It is against this background that we call on residents to be aware of adverse effects that may be caused by extended exposure to extreme heat weather conditions.

Mabaso said residents must stay hydrated by drinking copious amounts of water among other precautionary measures.

“Limiting outdoor activities [especially during the hottest time of the day], Wearing loose clothing and avoiding dark-coloured clothing where possible, remaining in the shade where possible, keeping an eye on vulnerable individuals and ensuring that children or animals are not left in parked vehicles.”

Monitoring

Mabaso added the residents should also avoid strenuous physical activity if possible.

“Residents are also encouraged to monitor warnings and alerts issued by the South African Weather Service and other government agencies and to immediately follow recommended safety tips,” Mabaso said.

Meanwhile, the mercury in Johannesburg is also expected to hit the high thirties with a minimum of 18°C and peaking at 33°C on Wednesday.

Additional reporting by Nicholas Zaal

